GERALD VEASLEY

Gerald Veasely is the first-ever jazz curator for Jazz Under the Stars, coming Sept. 7 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts. — Submitted

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts will present ‘Jazz Under the Stars’ this season with its first-ever jazz curator, legendary American jazz bass guitarist and celebrated music educator Gerald Veasley, who will serve as curator through 2025.

The series highlights contemporary jazz artists. The program kicks off Sept. 7 with trumpeter Rick Braun, who has more than 20 No. 1 smooth jazz hits to his credit. Next, on Oct. 7, award-nominated Maysa takes the stage. Both performances will feature the Gerald Veasley Band, recipient of the Philadelphia Clef Club Living Legacy awards.

