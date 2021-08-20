Singer Freda Payne, whose disco era song “Band of Gold” hit the top of the charts, says one of her early musical inspirations was the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.
So it seems perfectly fitting that Payne is bringing her acclaimed “Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald” to Bucks County Playhouse for ten concerts, Aug. 26 through Sept. 5.
In the show, Payne will feature some of Fitzgerald’s best-known hits, like “A Tisket, A Tasket,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “It Don’t Mean A Thing,” and many more.
“Ella was loved by everyone in the ‘20s and ‘30s, and soon became an international success,” Payne points out. “I first became aware of her while listening to her on the radio. I loved her style. And I like to describe my show as a tribute to her. I try to come as close to Ella as possible.”
Admittedly a shy child, Payne, a native of Detroit, says she was always musically inclined, and started taking piano lessons at a very early age. And that’s when she discovered she had a voice that might lead her into show business.
“One day, while taking my lessons, I sang for my teacher, and she told me I really had a good voice and should start using it.”
Following her teacher’s advice, Payne decided to audition for a local talent show called Ed McKenzie’s Dance Hour.” According to Payne it was Detroit’s answer to “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand.”
“So I entered the contest and won,” Payne remembers. “Then, about six months later they asked me to come back and be on the show again. I did and I won again.”
Later, while still in middle school, Payne appeared on the nationally televised Ted Mack’s “The Original Amateur Hour.” She went on to be featured on “Make Way For Youth,” in addition to many other local television and radio shows.
And by the time she graduated from high school she began touring with Pearl Bailey’s musical review, and also sang with the Duke Ellington Band.
And over the years, her music as well as her acting abilities continue to shine.
For example, aside from bringing us “Band of Gold,” the talented Payne also gave us such songs as “Deeper and Deeper,” “You Brought The Joy,” and “Bring the Boys Home.” And just this past spring, Payne released her latest recording, a five song EP titled “Let There Be Love.” Payne explains that the recording features her solo plus duets with four special guests – Johnny Mathis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling and Kenny Lattimore.
And with all the other things Payne has done and continues to do, Payne has a new book, due out in October and tentatively titled “Band of Gold.”
She explains that the book is all about her life, starting from when she was just a toddler up until the present time.
“It’s about all the ups and downs in my life, the love affairs, and so much more. But I still have one more goal, and that’s to star on Broadway in my own show. Hopefully, one day that will happen.”
Tickets are available at buckscountyplayhouse.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.