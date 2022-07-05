Bristol Riverside Theaters William Penn Summer Music Fest is returning to the Bristol Township Amphitheater with a lineup designed to take audiences on a musical journey through the decades.
The second annual summer concert series will feature performances by The Commodores (July 15), Indigo Girls, Herman Hermits, and more.
And on July 16, Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics, with special guest Eddie Holman, are ready to entertain loyal audiences.
Thompkins was born and bred in Philadelphia, and in fact still calls the City of Brotherly Love his home. He was first introduced to music by his father, and started singing formally in high school.
“But even before that and going on to sing in nightclubs, I was singing in talent shows all through elementary and junior high school,” Thompkins says. “I think if it hadn’t been for teachers, I never would have made it – especially one in junior high by the name of Miss Minard.
“She heard me sing one day, encouraged me, even put me into the City Choir,” he continues. “I don’t know if I’d even be in this business if not for her.”
Encouraged to keep going, during high school Thompkins became a member of a local vocal group called the Monarchs, who defeated another group called the Percussions in a talent show at Benjamin Franklin High School.
Both groups disbanded shortly after the competition, and their remaining members – Thompkins, James Smith, and Airrion Love from the Monarchs, and James Dunn and Herbie Murrell from the Percussions, joined together to form a new group called the Stylistics.
That was in 1968, and in 1970, the new group recorded “You’re a Big Girl Now,” which soon became a big hit on the R&B charts. And from 1971 to 1974 more and more hits followed, including “Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart)”, “You Are Everything.” “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and Thompkins’ admitted favorite, “Betcha by Golly, Wow.”
“In 1999, I split from the group,” explains Thompkins, who had been the lead singer of the Stylistics.
“After years of some abuse, arguments and power struggles, I knew it was time to move on. You can’t make music with people you don’t like.”
So after leaving the group, Thompkins moved on to study music formally and learned to play the piano. For a time, he was fearful about losing his voice, that great falsetto that he was known for. But eventually it returned and Thompkins was on his musical way again, releasing a solo album, but in 2004, starting a new group.
Deciding to drop the old name, the new group became known as Russell Thompkins, Jr. & the New Stylistics. And today, they keep making music anywhere they can. Of course, that’s not always an easy task.
“We travel a lot,” Thompkins says, “and we travel with about 14 people – the musicians, singers, the wardrobe people and so on. But that’s what we’re paid for and thankfully the gigs keep coming.”
And after all these years in the business, has Thompkins changed much?
“Well,” he answers, “I think I’ve grown a lot, and after 50 years in the business I’m thankful for everything I’ve gotten and everything I do. All the bad things, that used to happen, are all gone and today, I’m a very happy man.”
