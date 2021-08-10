BET’s hit reality show, “BET Presents: The Encore’’ was one of summer’s biggest series on television. The show chronicles nine former R&B girl-group members & recording artists as they are tasked with forming a supergroup and creating an album within 30 days.
The ladies of “BET Presents: The Encore’’ will soon have their first performance as a female R&B super-group. The final cast members shared their feelings going into Wednesday’s much-anticipated season finale.
“I’m relieved that it’s over and hopeful for the future,” said Keily Williams, former member of the platinum female producing group 3LW.
Unknowing who their castmates were going to be, Shamari Devoe (of Blaque), 702 sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead, Nivea, twins Fallon & Felisha King (of Cherish), Pamela Long (of Total), Making the Band star & Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day, and Kiely Williams (of 3LW & The Cheetah Girls), joined the music mansion to form an ultra-super girl-group.
Produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for BET, the show enticed lovers of R&B and created a memorable trip back down memory lane for many.
As for the stars, most hoped to rekindle their singing careers as they worked towards creating the ultimate group. Not all of the ladies would make it to the end, only five ladies made it to the finish line. After leaving many viewers unsure, Williams, who was initially tasked as the creative director, is officially a part of the group, “BLUPRINT”.
Devoe (Blaque), Felisha King and Fallon King (Cherish), Long (Total) and Williams (3LW) will give it their all during the season finale as they re-introduce themselves to the world as BLUPRINT.
“I feel really lucky to have met Fallon, Felisha, and Shamari and Nivea,” said Williams. There were good lessons that I took away from each woman in the house but, the final group, the final iteration of BLUPRINT, as it went through its many forms and phases, I think is something to be really proud of. And I’m very grateful that I was asked to join this crazy ride,” Williams said.
As tensions rose and the performers struggled to find a collective voice, they managed to pull it together and it will all come to fruition this week. Leaving viewers on edge.
“It was extremely challenging,” said Devoe.
Slightly reminiscent of Diddy’s “Making the Band” including the fact that Aubrey O’Day was a part of the cast. One of the show’s twists was that they all were already stars, all entertainers and all have been on tours around the world. Having some of the biggest R&B girl group members of the 1990s and early 2000s under one roof, to record a supergroup album in 30 days surely made for a “wild ride” as Williams stated.
Devoe noticeably became one of the calmest members in the home.
“I’ve been through a lot in my music career, a whole lot of trauma from losing Natina from Blaque and losing Left- Eye. I feel like nothing, no amount of drama or anything like that, can ever compare to what I’ve gone through. So, I was very calm and I had to protect my energy and I was there for a reason. I was there for a purpose and that was to sing,” said Devoe.
“But at the same time we all have hardships, we all have feelings. We go through ups and downs. It was hard, but I just remained as calm as I could,” Devoe said. “It’s often hard for the public to see that we do go through things and that we’re human, that we have to overcome struggles. So I’m hoping that the audience will be able to relate to all of us and understand that we were all there for one purpose, regardless of how it came off, we were all there for the music.”
The women have been in the music industry for decades and have all done great things individually. During the finale, the world will watch them bring their talents together and start a new chapter in their discography.
It will be a “spectacular finale episode,” said Felisha King.
Plus awesome music.
“It looked a lot harder than what it was because everything was going very well,” said Williams. “We were not fighting, there was no drama, there was no chaos, but we did have some wardrobe malfunctions so hopefully we will get him together.”
The newly formed group has music coming out soon and hopes it will lead to more.
“We have a few songs [about women empowerment] that’s going to be on the EP,” said Felisha. “There are songs that definitely represent just that, and it comes out Aug 11. So you’re going to get to hear it and hear the EP and it’s going to be amazing.”
The season finale will air Aug 11 at 10 P.M. on BET AND BET HER.
