GoGo Morrow is the genuine thing. She sings and dances, but above all, she is nobody’s copy cat. The singer rose to prominence as Lady Gaga’s backup singer on her Monster’s Ball tour. In a clip advertising the special on HBO GoGo can be seen doing vocal warmups with the pop icon, both ladies are demonstrating their vocal prowess. It was no surprise that she decided to pursue a solo career soon after. Morrow’s path has not always been easy, but she appears to have found her way.
Morrow describes her new chapter as “an introduction to me and my perspective as an artist.” B.O.E Records is her new home. The label was founded by mega-producer Harmony “H-Money” Samuels. Blackish creator Kenya Barris is also now a part of her team. He partnered with Samules and the label by entering into a joint venture with Interscope Records, Khalabo Music. To further her career development, the singer relocated from her hometown of Philadelphia to Los Angeles.
It’s not easy to transition from working for a well-known brand where everything is taken care of to being self-sufficient. Morrow shared how she went back to the basics,
“I started by going to local clubs in Philly to ask if I could perform there tonight. Eventually, I did that enough where I started building up a name for myself and that connected me with my manager at the time. He started getting me official shows by opening up for different people. This led to having my own fan base in the city,” she said.
She does emphasize that her time with Gaga taught her what it takes to be successful and provided her with tools to apply to her own career.
However, Morrow’s musical foundation began much earlier. She comes from a musical family with four sisters, all of whom are dynamic in their own right. Morrow discussed how having an artistic father and an educator mother has helped guide her.
“I grew up in the best of both worlds. My mom was a principal and worked in education and my father is an artist/musician/entrepreneur. I had balance and I got to see which direction I wanted to go in. The rest of my sisters all are in education besides me and Morgan. I really feel in love with music and as it was stated I come from a musical family. Not just my dad, my uncles, cousins they do music as well. I have been around music all my life and it’s been such a natural thing for me,” she shared.
Morrow’s music is mostly rooted in R&B. She is an artist striving to stretch out her style in an extremely competitive field and an industry that, tragically, often seeks clones rather than cultivating vocalists. The singer shared how she overcame that obstacle.
“I definitely have gone through that and that’s not currently my experience and I am so thankful for that. My team now lets me be very creative. They let me be hands on. They allow me to have a say in what I represent but it was a fight to get to this point. I have been through many teams and situations where people said ‘you’re not this’ and ‘you’re not that.’ It makes you question who you are but I realized I can’t be anything but me,“ she said.
Having a team that supports you makes a world of difference and this can be seen in the singer’s new single “I.O.U.”
“One of the ways that I have grown over the years is just being comfortable with being vulnerable and honest in my music. It wasn’t purposeful but I was finally in a place where I felt secure discussing these things,” the singer shared.
She adds, “My perspective is that I am that vulnerable girl that goes through things but we bounce back. I’ve been connecting with a lot of women over my first two singles and the response has been thank you for speaking for us and thank you for writing the song.”
This awakening is her way of saying “It’s okay to talk about love and heartbreak but we need to talk about what happens after that. We need to offer solutions.”
“I.O.U.,” the new single, is an excellent way to reconnect with both old and new fans. The song is available for streaming on all platforms, including a hot video in which Morrow looks stunning from head to toe. Fans who know she is a fierce dancer need not worry because she intends to drop some heat that will allow us to dance and groove with her. Keep an eye out for the EP and follow her on all platforms as GoGo Morrow.
