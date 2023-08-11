Sean Falyon is from Philadelphia, specifically West Philadelphia. He may now live in Atlanta, Georgia, but his hip-hop roots are in the 215. He’s a superb example of someone who took hip-hop’s foundation and created his own path.
“Not only do I DJ, but I also curate events,” he states.
This persistence and hustle has carried him all over the world, and made Get Brunch! become a destination stop for everyone visiting Atlanta.
Falyon shared what enticed him to take the leap and how his love affair with the culture is turning him into a citizen of the world. He, like many others who are active in the movement, was introduced to hip-hop as a child. He revealed what drew him in at first.
“I was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, but relocated to Philadelphia when I was 3 years old. My first hip-hop memory has to be seeing LL Cool J on television with my cousins back in the day,” Falyon shared. “It was about the time of the [Bigger and Deffer] album’s release. When he’s jumping around in the video for the song, I was hypnotized. Seeing artists with dancers, such as Big Daddy Kane, made me understand I wanted to be a part of the culture.”
He soon discovered that one of his cousins had a child with a DJ.
“Seeing him DJ made me put two and two together,” Falyon says. “This was my first look at my future career. It ended up being DJ H Vidal who hails from Pennsylvania. He’s a seasoned radio DJ well-known throughout the dial, and his rocking inspired me.
“But it wasn’t until middle school that I started rapping. Surprisingly, wanting to rap put me in a position to become a DJ. Kev Santana, a well-known rapper in West Philly, was rapping in my homeboy’s room, and that man was eventually responsible for turning me into a DJ. He got a mixer for Christmas, whereas I got a mountain bike.”
This is not unusual, many people in the culture have hyphenated talents but ultimately use the one item that allows them to succeed before adding their other skills to their résumé.
His friend acquiring that mixer spurred them to begin purchasing albums at Armands, a record store located in downtown Philadelphia, and up 69th Street where another record store was located.
“We would practice every day,” he explains. “I would practice with him but I didn’t want to buy the equipment because my focus was on rapping, thinking that my parents wouldn’t buy equipment for myself.”
DJ Rick Geez, who used to be Pusha T’s DJ for over a decade, was also a part of Falyon’s early circle.
“He and I used to go to Yahmean’s (who worked with Tat Money) house. These types of moments helped inform my DJ career. The DJ was always center. When I was rapping, I would mimic my show like LL’s performance because he would always showcase his DJ instead of leaning on a hype man.”
The continuous examples and relationship Falyon was making showed how important the DJ was not only in hip-hop but to the overall party environment.
“Try having a party without a DJ,” he states. “Today they try to throw on a playlist but it’s not the same.”
Many individuals who are unfamiliar with West Philadelphia are unaware of the amount of talent that has been developed in the neighborhood. Falyon’s artwork arose from this call to be creative in this creative environment.
“I was always interested in the arts and enjoyed seeing people do cool things,” he shared. “I wasn’t worried about how the rest of the city or the globe would react. For me, if I like something, I enjoy it, and it just so happened that I watched cats do amazing things.”
Philadelphia is a city rich in rappers, or spitters as many like to refer to themselves, which means that the legacy is equally rich in DJing. Many DJ techniques were invented by Philadelphia DJs, so it’s no wonder that Falyon took the trade seriously from the start.
“Before I even started to learn how to DJ or considered it a career path, my thought process was ‘I’m not going to let people know that I DJ until I become proficient.’”
He adds, “The technology facilitates the work but you still have to know the music.”
Falyon is also known for throwing events and has brought his DJ talents throughout the world, publicizing his performances to the public with his motto “Sean Falyon Be Everywhere.”
“I began throwing events before DJing with my then-business partner DJ Dibiase, who is six years my junior, in Atlanta,” Falyon explained. “He’d make some fantastic music. I figured he was older at first, but we connected and had an event. It proved to be a success. We combined our skills to produce an event called All Vinyl Everything, which featured DJ Red Alert, DJ Drama, Cutmaster Swift, and others. This was the beginning of our event business.”
“Get Brunch” was born from this collaboration, and does exactly what it states: good cuisine and a good vibe. Everyone who knows him, especially those from Philadelphia who are visiting Atlanta, have stopped by. In recent years, he has moved the events outside of Atlanta under his own brand, “Sum’n Good.”
Sean Falyon is an excellent example of someone who turned his love of hip-hop into a career, allowing him to become a global citizen.
