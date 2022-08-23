On Saturday, Sept. 10, Parx Casino will present The Jacksons live in concert. For one night only Jackie, Tito and Marlon of the illustrious Jackson Five will bring their biggest hits to the Xcite Center showroom at the Bucks County casino.
This special engagement is the only chance to see the Jacksons perform live this fall in the Northeastern United States. The event will support and benefit the Universal Family of Schools. The funds raised will help the organization provide a rich and high quality education for scholars to prepare them for college, technical school, and even entrepreneurship that will lead them toward a sustainable career.
The Jacksons recently celebrated 50 years as one of the most successful groups in musical history. Marlon Jackson recently spoke by phone to explain some of the facts revolving around the brothers and their successful rise to the top and superstardom.
“I think the word ‘superstars’ is just a title that doesn’t really define us,” Marlon Jackson said. “I don’t think we’re better than anybody else. I think we’ve just been blessed with a musical gift for the whole family.”
Call it what you will, but Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, five brothers from Gary, Indiana, known originally as The Jackson 5 and later The Jacksons, rose to fame for their combination of extraordinary musical talent and spectacular choreography. They earned the status of pop royalty in the music world, providing the launching pad for what would become Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career.
The group enjoyed international success at Motown starting from 1969 when their first single “I Want You Back” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their next three singles, “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There,” followed suit, with many, many more hits to come.
Looking back, Marlon Jackson says their father Joe Jackson always saw the boys as becoming very successful. ‘But our mother wasn’t sure. She really didn’t think we’d make it this far. And as for us, we didn’t really care. We made music because we loved it. Even after the record sales kept rising, I never thought about it. I did music because this is just what I did. Even after we became famous all over the world, I never took any of it for granted. I’ve always felt blessed and very, very grateful.”
In the 70s the group left Motown and became The Jacksons. And over the years they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, honored as BMI icons, and so much more.
They’ve also become the inspiration for several generations of boy bands, and that, says Marlon, is one of their greatest challenges. “We have to make sure we do everything right. People are watching us. It’s great to be appreciated but we can never let ourselves just sit back and relax. We’ve always had and still have a strong foundation.”
And because they travel so much, Marlon says another challenge is trying to “find time for yourself and time to be with your family. Seems we no sooner finish one show, and then it’s off again to do another.
“It’s really not as glamorous as it may seem. It’s really very hard work,” he adds.
But don’t get him wrong. He insists he loves what he does, although when the time comes, he will retire.
“I always told myself when my body tells me it’s time, I’ll know it. I’ll accept it. And I’ll move on,” he shared.
But until that time comes, Marlon Jackson says he’s enjoying his role as one of The Jacksons. “Of course I miss my brother Michael very much. But I know he’s always on stage with us!”
For tickets and more information, visit parxcasino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.