“I don’t think I was different from anyone else growing up when and where I did,” says world-renowned jazz singer Denise King.
Growing up in West Philly, King says as a little girl she would stand in front of a mirror and sing into her hair brush, pretending to be a great artist like one of her musical idols.
“I’ve always loved singing, and the people who influenced me the most were people like Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and others.
“But I never thought I could actually make it in the world of music,” King says. So instead, she got a “regular job,” eventually had three sons, and settled into a world of ordinary domesticity. That is, until one day fate stepped in and turned her world upside down.
“I was outside my house sweeping off the steps and began singing,” King remembers, “when suddenly this friend of mine stopped to listen and said ‘Wow, you can sing!’”
And with that, King was offered a chance to audition for an event this friend had coming up.
“Well, I hesitated at first, when he suddenly said those magic words: ‘I will pay you.’ Here I was, a single mother with three growing boys to raise on my own. So, I quickly agreed.”
Fortunately, it all worked out for this woman who began sharing the stage with legends like Bootsie Barnes, Christian McBride, Dexter Wansel, Duane Eubanks, Billy Paul and many more.
A proud member of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Local 77 and the Musician Performance Trust Fund (MPTF), King noted: “It was these two organizations that made grant money available for musicians like myself to produce events for Black History Month and Jazz Appreciation Month.”
And in recognition of Jazz Appreciation Month, Denise King Entertainment is holding a series of free concerts. One has already passed at the Kimmel Cultural Center on April 3, but two more are still coming. The first at the Ethical Society, 1906 S. Rittenhouse Square, April 23, 6 to 9 p.m., and the other at the Hatfield House, 33rd and Girard, April 30, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
King added her own appreciation to the AFM and MPTF. “Their help is what allows me to bring cultural events to the community for free. I am trying to address the cultural needs of my community and this trust fund is making it possible.”
Today, having appeared at many of the top venues all over the world, King holds the preservation and presentation of traditional jazz singing close to her heart. Traveling the world to share her musical gifts, when she’s not home in West Philly, she has her second home in Paris.
“Jazz is appreciated and loved all over the world,” she insists. “In fact, in many countries jazz is dance music. It’s not so much in the States, but take Russia, for example. Russia has a big jazz community.” Why, there’s even a jazz orchestra in Siberia.
“Everywhere I’ve gone, jazz has been celebrated. That’s why many of our great jazz artists of the ‘30s and ‘40s and ‘50s went over to Europe. It was so much easier to get work and make things happen there.”
But King works diligently to see that jazz is more and more appreciated in America, even forming her own non-profit community arts project.
“I want to bring cultural arts to people in underserved communities,” she says. “There is no reason why people who can’t afford it shouldn’t have access to the same kind of cultural events others do. And my mission is to see that that happens.”
