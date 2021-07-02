He’ll never forget his roots or his fans – fans that number in the millions and live around the world.
“And how could I?” says superstar Flo Rida. “I describe myself as ‘Mr. International.’ Coming from Miami there’s a gumbo of culture and music. I grew up listening to bass, hip-hop, reggae, Latin, R&B, and Gospel. So it’s easy for me to connect with so many people, no matter who or where they are.”
His next big connection with his fans will be appearing with other headliners including Bebe Rexha at Wawa’s Welcome America concert, the city’s annual Fourth of July concert that is set to move from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Mann Center for the Performing Arts this year.
Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the concert will be performed in front of a live audience and broadcast in English and Spanish on NBC-10 and respectively.
The concert will be followed by a large, public fireworks display over the Parkway beginning at 9:30 pm.
Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known today as Flo Rida, grew up in the projects of Carol City, Florida, a not particularly pleasant or safe place to grow as a child.
“I was the youngest of eight and the only boy,” Flo recalls. “Trouble was all around us, but my mother instilled positive things in all her children, so thanks to her I managed to avoid all the pitfalls that faced me every day.”
Another positive influence in his life was his fifth grade speech and debate teacher who took him to Coconut Grove one day and showed him a side of Miami that he had never seen growing up in the projects.
“I was fascinated,” he says. “And she told me that all things were in my grasp. I just had to work hard to get them.”
And Flo did work hard, attending college for a short time and then dropping out to achieve his dream of making music.
Flo says, “I majored in business at UNLV and Barry University. I got what I needed and then left because I wanted to get back to pursuing music full time. I’m still very much a student, but ask Bill Gates if dropping out of Harvard was a good idea for him.”
Well, seems he (and Bill) were right. Flo’s breakthrough “Low” topped the charts for 10 weeks, and is still played as a favorite at parties all the time.
And he continues to top the charts and please fans everywhere, having sold over 100 million records to date. His latest offering is “Summers Not Ready,” the “first of three records I’m working on now with long-time A&R Mike Caren.
“The song is an ode to life before the pandemic, like beaches, pretty women and outdoor family fun,” he continues. “And I’m just loading up for my next album, which I hope to debut in the fall.”
Today, Flo is thrilled to own his own label – International Music Group along with his long-time manager, Freezy Prince. He admits he’s always on the lookout for new talent.
“I listen to a lot of demos sent to me, or when I’m in the clubs speaking with DJ’s who are constantly breaking out new records. And sometimes, I even find people on the internet. It all depends.”
Flo admits he’s always loved making music. “But the thing that brings me the most satisfaction is interacting with my fans, who I refer to as ‘family.’ To hear that one of my songs motivates them to work or get through a crisis means the world to me.”
To find out more about the Welcome America concert or for the full schedule of festival events, visit www.WelcomeAmerica.com
