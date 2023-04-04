Philadelphia native and former Campus Jazz Residency artist Immanuel Wilkins is set to make his triumphant return to Philadelphia’s music scene at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Perelman Theater on April 6. Along with his longstanding quartet, Wilkins will perform music from his latest album, “The 7th Hand.”
Prior to his performance, Wilkins spoke with The Philadelphia Tribune to answer a few questions about his creative process, his advice for aspiring musicians, and his feelings about returning to play in Philadelphia.
Q: What would you say was the creative process or the things that you drew from to make your first album, “Omega?” What kind of message did you want to express through it?
A: It’s about a lot of things. A lot of it is centered around Black aesthetics. I’m really into a lot of Black radical teachings, so that has inspired a lot of the works. One thing that I thought about was juxtaposing beautiful material and grotesque material right up against each other. I think that’s something that may be essential and central to Black aesthetics.
I’m thinking about social media, thinking about TikTok, thinking about Black Twitter, thinking about Black comedians, Richard Pryor, thinking about Dave Chappelle and how a lot of what makes this aesthetic work so beautifully is that stark juxtaposition of making fun in pain or making fun in spite of pain or even just the daily life of living with trauma, of [living with] state sanctioned violence [while] being amongst some of the most funny and optimistic people on Earth.
Q: What were the creative origins of your newest album, “The 7th Hand” and where was your mind at when you were putting that music together?
A: “The 7th Hand” is about becoming a vessel. It’s seven movements. The first six movements are pretty heavily written, and then the seventh movement is completely improvised. So the idea is that it’s almost like a conveyor belt process where if you go through this rigorous process, then you get to a point of … [the] feeling of not being in control of the music. So I thought it would be cool to just kind of write a piece that takes you there.
Q: What kind of feelings or emotions do you want your music to provoke as you’re playing it?
A: I want to keep it open. I don’t want to project any sort of feelings or things on what the audience should take away. I think that’s the beautiful thing about art, that it’s subjective and everyone has their own experience to music or whatever art form it is. I tend to stray away from even telling people how to consume my music in general, because I think people tend to consume music all different ways.
Q: What advice would you give to somebody working in jazz music who’s younger coming up in Philadelphia right now?
A: I think the biggest thing is just to stay motivated, really. Just be kind of conscious about what path you’re taking and what choices you make in your career and in your life. Practice a lot. Nothing beats doing the work. I think the more you practice, the more you think about things, the better. There’s nothing that beats it. There’s no shortcuts.
Q: How does it feel coming back now to Philadelphia to play at the Kimmel Center?
A: It feels good. The Kimmel has been a place that has been gracious to me for a long time. I was part of the Kimmel center creative music program as well. So, yeah, it feels great to be back and to play for my family. I think that’s something that I’m really looking forward to. I think all of my time in Philadelphia, the nurturing that my family has had has all of the influence. I think on the ground level, everything about the way I play, why I play, all of that is because of my family and my friends and everybody who I’ve really been around in those formative times.
