Immanuel Wilkins Promotional Image

Philadelphia native jazz artist Immanuel Wilkins will perform his newest album at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Perelman Theater on April 6. — Submitted

 Alec Larson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Philadelphia native and former Campus Jazz Residency artist Immanuel Wilkins is set to make his triumphant return to Philadelphia’s music scene at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Perelman Theater on April 6. Along with his longstanding quartet, Wilkins will perform music from his latest album, “The 7th Hand.”

Prior to his performance, Wilkins spoke with The Philadelphia Tribune to answer a few questions about his creative process, his advice for aspiring musicians, and his feelings about returning to play in Philadelphia.

