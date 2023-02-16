Grammy award-winning jazz troubadour Gregory Porter recently made his triumphant return to Philadelphia’s music scene at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music on Feb. 16. Prior to his performance, Porter spoke with The Philadelphia Tribune to answer a few questions about his artistic journey, his advice for aspiring musicians, and why he loves playing in Philadelphia.
Q: When did you know that you wanted to make a career out of music?
A: I didn’t know that I could. I always loved singing, and when I went to study in school, I minored in music, but it was really a minor because I knew that I had a good voice, but I didn’t know that I could apply it to something that could lead to a career. So, no, it wasn’t until the career happened organically that I realized that I could have a career in music. I just assumed that it would be something that I loved and something that I would always do.
After college, I involved myself in the local jam sessions in San Diego because I went to school in San Diego State. You developed these musical friendships, and there was this deep immersion into jazz, and it became kind of my thing. But music was always a part of me, always. Just a deep love that I had: a deep love of music, a love of jazz. I was loving jazz before I knew what it was.
Q: Can you talk to me a little bit more about how you formed your voice during that journey, that in between period? What influenced you and built you artistically during that time?
A: Yeah, I think I came [from] the acceptance of my voice and my history.
I came from gospel roots. I came from this precious Black American sound that, in some ways, I didn’t appreciate. When I first started singing, I was probably trying to be Nat King Cole when I was first started out. I was trying to emulate somebody else. Then you find your own voice.
I came to a jam session, and some of my friends from my hometown were with me, and we did a song like we would have done at church in Bakersfield. The audience who had heard me week after week after week, they heard me sing this kind of gospel mess that we put together, and they were like, ‘What was that?’ and I was like, ‘That’s the roots.’ That’s where I come from. That’s the music that I grew up with. They were like, ‘Wow.’
They were blown away by that sound. So I kind of agreed with myself that I would, you know, not try to be anything but what my voice is. It’s, in a way, melding these musical — American, African American — traditions: gospel, blues, soul, and mixing that in together with my jazz; this is my musical understanding, not separating things by genre.
So, yeah, this is how I developed my sound, in a way, coming to some appreciation of, in a way, appreciation of the gospel utterance in music.
Q: Can you talk about the feelings that your music is meant to produce?
A: I think I’m trying to say something about love. I’m trying to say something about mutual respect and equality. All of these things kind of creep up thematically; optimism about love. These are all messages that are in the gospel conversation. These are all things that are, quite frankly, in a lot of 70’s soul music. These are things that are in the music of Nat King Cole. It’s this optimism, this final line of Nat’s song, “Nature Boy” — the greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.
Thematically, I’m trying to reiterate that type of message in my music, not in every song, but overall, I’m trying to do that. But definitely revival, renewal and just kind of like the uplift of love; I’m thinking about these themes in my music without question.
Q: What advice would you give a young artist who may be struggling to find their voice right now?
A: Well, the quickest way to come to a place of authenticity, which is what makes an artist unique, is to go to the things that are uniquely yours. That’s going to family, that’s going to the roots of who you are, where you are. Nobody has gone through your particular experiences in life,; use those experiences in life and put that in your music. If you do that, you will, without question, have something unique, because this is your own individual footprint.
How did your grandfather pray? How did your grandmother talk? Use those things in your music. How were you raised in a positive or negative way? Put all of that into your music. Couple uniquely identifiable things that are just you, couple that with all of the things that you learn about. Put those things together and it’ll automatically be unique.
People are often trying to look to the ready-made stars. There will be no new Whitney Houston. There will be no new Mariah Carey. They’re unique individuals. The thing is, what the young artist has to do is they have to try to couple all of their influences with the things that they already have that make them unique and create the new artist.
So, yeah, I think, to appreciate the journey that you’ve had, don’t dismiss those little small things that you’ve done. Little small talent shows, little small church plays. Little small things. They all had some profound effect and deep influence on the artist that I am now. None of those little experiences were small things. A little singing for my mother’s friends in the living room. It was all very important.
Q: What are your feelings about getting to come out and perform in Philadelphia?
A: Philly is an enormous part of American musical culture. So, like Detroit, like New Orleans, it’s a very important place in terms of music. So you want to kind of be on your best behavior musically because there’s also sophisticated music listeners there as well. It’s always an amazing and just cool treat to come and perform in Philly for me because so much of the music that I love, and really [that] the world cherishes, comes out of Philadelphia.
