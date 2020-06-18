For the second time in her illustrious career — a career highlighted by many awards and accolades — composer/flutist/teacher and Grammy-nominated Valerie Coleman has been commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra to premiere her “Seven O’Clock Shout.”
Coleman’s first work to be commissioned by the Orchestra titled “Umoja,” is a blend of Afro-Cuban, jazz and classical music, was enthusiastically received at its premiere last year.
The new work was commissioned for musicians recording during social distancing to honor front-line workers. It was originally set for an At Home Gala on June 6, but had to be postponed. HearTOGETHER is now set for Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.
The hour-long event will also feature performances by individual members of the Orchestra, and stars, including Wynton Marsalis, Steve Martin, Nicola Benedetti, Lang Lang and more.
“The Philadelphia Orchestra contacted me and said they wanted a piece that brought everyone together, a sort of unification that would reflect us right in the midst of this pandemic,” Coleman explains. “I think we needed at that moment, and still do, some kind of acknowledgement of humanity that resides in all of us.
“So I created ‘Seven O’Clock Shout’ to address the front-line workers who come home at 7 p.m. to shouts and cheers and clanging pots and pans,” she continues. “That very ritual has become that embodiment of humanity. The piece starts with a lone trumpet fanfare that leads into a lush landscape to depict nature, turning from a ballad to a celebration.”
Looking back, Coleman says she always knew she wanted to play the flute and also that she wanted to write music. “I remember being 2 years old, being out in the yard, picking up sticks and pretending they were flutes. And writing was a part of it. I created my own notations because I guess I was anxious to get started.”
Coleman adds that her mother, who ran a day care center right next to their home, was “the best mother in the world. She had a way of letting children dream their own dreams, and at the same time giving them the distance they needed. And I think that’s why my love of music came about — all because of someone like her.”
Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Coleman began her formal musical studies when she was 7. By the time she was 14, Coleman had written three symphonies and won several local and state competitions. She studied with the Louisville Youth Orchestra, then, as a senior in high school, she met a man taping auditions for the Tanglewood Institute. (The institute is a summer music training program for talented students ages 10 to 20 that is produced by the Boston University College of Fine Arts.)
“I eventually won a scholarship to Tanglewood, which eventually opened the door to Boston University, where I got a double degree in Flute Performance and Music Composition. And later it was off to The New School in New York. And that’s pretty much my (educational) background.”
The founder and former member of the internationally-acclaimed Imani Winds, Coleman has dedicated much of her life to making music, and is an advocate and mentor for emerging artist.
“There are a lot of women out there who are excellent musicians, and I believe that the ability to create is not limited to gender,” Coleman emphasizes. “It’s society that dictates who has a career by gender. Today, women composers are coming together and becoming advocates for each other. We also recognize it’s the men in power who are helping to open doors for us. We are grateful for that. The works of women are finally being recognized and celebrated.”
