ERNEST STUART

Ernest Stuart, including an impressive line-up of other jazz talents, will be performing at the Center City Jazz Festival on April 22, 1-7:30 p.m. — Submitted

The inaugural Center City Jazz Festival (CCJF) took place in 2012 with music lovers city-wide turning out in large numbers for a celebration of outstanding music.

Then, after a long hiatus due to COVID, the long-awaited festival will be back for its ninth year on Saturday, April 22, 1-7:30 pm.

