The inaugural Center City Jazz Festival (CCJF) took place in 2012 with music lovers city-wide turning out in large numbers for a celebration of outstanding music.
Then, after a long hiatus due to COVID, the long-awaited festival will be back for its ninth year on Saturday, April 22, 1-7:30 pm.
This year’s lineup of artists include Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Jeannine Brooks; Louis Fouche, saxophonist with The Late Show Band on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert;” 2019 winner of the “Downbeat” critics poll in the category of “Rising Star Bassist” jazz double bassist Dezron Douglas; and Professor Brent White, trombonist and director of the Jazz Orchestra and Jazztet at Drexel University.
Also performing will be an impressive line-up of local talent including saxophonist/vocalist Max Swan and Chris Beck, noted world-renowned drummer.
“We couldn’t be happier to return to downtown Philadelphia and bring live music to jazz enthusiasts. We wanted to do something extra special this year to commemorate the occasion,” said the festival’s founder and Artistic Director Ernest Stuart. “We think the fans are going to be very excited with what we have in store.”
Of course it all begins with the music, as it did in Stuart’s case. At the age of 12, while in middle school, he picked up the trombone for the first time and never looked back.
“But let me just say I think it all started with my parents,” says the New Jersey native, who says he spent much of his time in Philly. “In our home, before they divorced, my mother would mostly listen to gospel music while my Dad preferred ‘70s funk. With all that going on around me, I think it was mandatory that I got into music.”
And so he followed his fate by attending Temple University where he developed his art as a versatile trombonist, proficient in countless genres of music, including jazz, salsa, R&B, neo-soul and hip hop.
“While at Temple, in order to keep the ball rolling as far as establishing a career, I went out every night and everywhere,” Stuart acknowledges. “My horn never left my side. And whenever I wasn’t working, I camped out at Ortliebs Jazz Haus, listening to some of the greats like Sid Simmons, Mike Boone, Bootsie Barnes, and many, many others.
“But when a lot of the jazz clubs in Philly began to close, and places where jazz musicians could play began to shift, I felt a duty to find venues where they could display their talents.”
Eventually, after receiving his degree in Jazz Performance, he moved to New York City where he kept busy as an in-demand musician, performing at notable clubs such as the Village Vanguard, The Iridium, Smoke and The Blue Note, among many others.
Never far from his roots, Stuart recorded his debut CD, ‘”Solitary Walker,” here in Philly, which was released in 2011. He followed that up with the EPs, “Love/Loss” in 2014 and “Same Walking Animals” in 2015.
In addition to his work as a soloist, Stuart is a member of the Brooklyn bhangra band. Additionally, he’s earned his Masters Degree in non-profit management from Columbia University.
“I love everything I do and all kinds of music,” Stuart confesses. ”I like to explore different extensions of myself. So, if you asked me if I had a favorite kind of music, I’d have to say no. My taste in music is all over the place, but, of course, I do have to admit that jazz holds a special place in my heart.
“After this,” he says, “I just want to keep pushing forward. I want to be in the middle of everything that’s happening without having to sacrifice very much.”
