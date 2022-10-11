Jared Lee aka Duckwrth was born in South Central Los Angeles on May 13, 1989. He was raised in a Christian household surrounded by music. Duckwrth studied graphic design in college before going into music. He describes his sound as having dance, hip hop, and r&b as the main ingredients in his musical gumbo.
For his forthcoming gig at Philadelphia’s Fillmore, Duckwrth talks about his musical upbringing and what his fans can expect from this concert.
“The shows are amazing, they are super fun. There’s going to be a lot of dancing and a great time,” he enthusiastically shares.
When asked about his transition from music enthusiast to professional musician, he said,
“I come from a musical family so I have seen what it looks like to make a song, to rehearse a song, to put the song on vinyl. Seeing them perform at church. Thelonious Sphere MonkI’ve been privy to seeing that type of lifestyle. I also got this feeling as I was being ordained after recording my first song that I could be successful at this.I walked by faith then on”
Because the music industry is so cutthroat, he was asked how he grew his fan base. He discussed how being seen on the World Emcee YouTube channel aided that process.
“I used to do ciphers in San Francisco and I was always different in terms of not wanting to emulate other people and really embracing myself. So when I attended those cyphers I stood out from the other artists because I stayed true to myself. I resonated with people and the video that came out of the cipher. The video went crazy. The comments were encouraging. That’s when I knew i’m gaining a fanbase because they were responding to me.”
This prompted him to start sharing music on Soundcloud, where it was well received. In the wake of that success, he adapted his brand for the pre-algorithm days of Instagram, where it also met with widespread acclaim.
Although Duckwrth takes pride in his ability to “color beyond the lines,” he acknowledges that he, too, was influenced by the great artists who came before him. He shared some of those artists, “It can range from Back, Stavinsky, to John Adams to Thelonious Monk, Nina Simone to Outkast to Queen to Bad Brains to name a few. I am very much a jambalaya of various types of music.”
It’s rare to see artists stay true to themselves because it’s not financially rewarding, but Duckwrth revealed his secret to staying authentic.
“My fans are very responsive . There was a time where I was leaning towards trap music however they familiarize themselves with me with a project called ‘I’m Ugly’, that was funk and on ‘extra ugly’ I had dance songs so they knew me from that. So when I attempted to lean towards trap music their response was why?”
The takeaway was that his audience wasn’t interested in hearing songs like this from him. They bet on him and his music and made an investment. The best reactions to his songs have always resulted from his efforts to be true to himself.
“There’s a proper way of making cross over music and keeping one’s integrity,” he reinforced.
The above has helped change the definition of success for him as a person.
“Success has a very specific model right now and I don’t agree with it. That formula has made the most successful people suicidal and just sad. Success is financial stability and being able to feed your family. I have that.“
Duckwrth who creates dance music, has offered his perspective on the so-called “revival” of the genre at the present time. He discussed his views on the difference between the old and new wave.
“There has always been a presence of dance music. The categories of music evolve while retaining their essential characteristics. It’s a comeback for the general public.”
Despite the prevalence of imitators in the music industry, Duckwrth remains unwavering in his own identity as an artist, and on Wednesday, he will hold a musical revival at the Fillmore featuring his signature sound.
