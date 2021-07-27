West Philadelphia native DJ Aktive brings the first stop of the latest incarnation of his Chill Vibes series to the Fillmore this Friday, this time he’s adding Karaoke and a new name, Chill Vibes: The Karaoke Experience. Aktive, who was last at the Fillmore for the legendary Verzuz battle between Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle (Naturally he was spinning for fellow Philadelphian, Ms. Labelle), has an 18-year DJ career. This event is a nice addition to an already legendary career that has included tours with artists such as Janet Jackson, Common, Miley Cyrus, Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Estelle, Diddy, John Legend, The Roots, LL Cool J, Tyga, Queen Latifah, and Marsha Ambrosius.
During the stay-at-home order, Aktive transferred the series online via Instagram and Twitch, and as conditions improved he moved to some outdoor venues. Now that things are opening back up and people are getting vaccinated, he’s bringing some of his friends on stage. The audience will be treated to a mini-concert experience.
For this first stop on the tour, Aktive has assembled a stellar lineup. Sisqó from Dru Hill and fellow DJ, Diamond Kuts will be there to share the good vibes.
Audience members will be able to sing along while the DJs spin the tunes for a chance to win prizes at the event. This new interactive experience begins in Philadelphia. Participants can either sing or rap along to their favorite songs. Chill Vibes: The Karaoke Experience isn’t your typical bar karaoke, he winning prizes are cash. The first-place award is $1000 with a runner-up prize of $500.
DJ Aktive shared why he wanted to add the Karaoke portion to the series.
“For the Karaoke portion that was me and a friend of mine Brandon Pankey( EVP of Urban music LN and Apex Founder) and Michael McArthur (Publicist) thought we could give back to the people. It’s a nice way to get people out for some fun. They get to be on stage singing their favorite song and get a prize,” he said.
He also shared his thoughts on playing through the pandemic, his future plans for Chill Vibes and some good things coming out of the pandemic.
Q: You mentioned that spinning live helped you get through the pandemic talk a little about that please?
A: Playing music for people online,diamond that’s what kept me sane, because at one point I didn’t know what was gonna happen. A lot of tours were cancelled at the time. I was supposed to do a tour with Janet Jackson but that was cancelled and a few others. What can I do now to keep sharp? D-Nice, a friend of mine, encouraged me to start spinning live on IG. I just started spinning probably like 4 times a week and added a conversation piece with friends and industry people.
Q: We are still in a pandemic and learning everyday how to navigate the virus how are you approaching the wellness portion of the event?
A: Absolutely, I’m pretty sure we are going to have temperature checks at the door and we will be encouraging folks that aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask. Throughout the night, I will be reminding people to stay diligent. I also will amplify the message via my social media.
Q: What is your goal for the event?
A: Me, the sponsors and my partners would like to take the event to other cities like New York and DC praying to God that this one goes well and is a positive experience
Q: We would be remiss if we didn’t ask you what else is on the horizon for you as the world is slowly opening back up?
A: Things are coming back. I’ve been doing some events, I recently performed at Daylight Beach Club in Las Vegas and this other place Black Swan in Baltimore.
DJ Aktive said more surprises are in store, but you’ll have to come to the party to find out what they are.
The fun kicks off on July 30 at the Fillmore Philadelphia with doors opening at 7pm. To get tickets or more information, visit livenation.com.
