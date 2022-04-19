Renowned jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves is readying her concert on April 21 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Merriam Theater.
As a result of her unique jazz and R&B musical styling, Reeves has received multiple Grammy awards, including the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for three consecutive recordings – a first in any category.
Additionally, Reeves is the recipient of honorary doctorates from the Berklee College of Music and the Juilliard School. And in 2016, the National Endowment for the Arts designated Reeves a Jazz Master – the highest honor the United States bestows on jazz artists.
Much appreciated, but the many accolades bestowed on Reeves come as no surprise to those who know her. Reeves comes from quite a musical family. Her father sang, her mother played the trumpet, her cousin was George Duke, and her uncle, who she calls her “first mentor,” was bassist Charles Burrell.
“Looking back, I suppose it was inevitable that I would have a musical career,” says Reeves, who has often been compared to such greats as Dinah Washington and Carmen McRae. “And I’ve been very fortunate that because of my career I was able to travel the world and bring back music from different countries.”
In fact, there have been many times when Reeves has explored music beyond jazz. She did session work in Los Angeles in the ‘70s, toured with Caldera, worked with Sergio Mendes, and toured with Harry Belafonte.
She adds that she’s a big world music person, particularly loving all the rich music of Brazil. “There’s so much of Africa in their music and rhythms that I’ve always been attracted to.”
Born in Detroit and raised in Denver, Reeves was already a talented singer by the time she reached high school. Encouraged by Clark Terry to continue performing, he had her perform with him while she was a college student at the University of Colorado.
While she was influenced by many of the great jazz singers of her day, Reeves also reveals that she loved the music of Motown, and most especially the music of Mervin Gaye.
“I realized this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Reeves announces. “And so I have. I’ve been at making music for 45 years. Making music is something I’ve always wanted to do and here I am still doing it. But I never gave any thought to longevity. I’m just glad I’ve lasted this long.”
Says Reeves in describing herself, “Jazz was truly my foundation so it’s correct to call me a jazz singer, although I really do love all kinds of music, music that has allowed me to evolve.”
She also describes herself as a storyteller. “I like to be able to tell stories on stage, and the fact that others care about what I’m saying pleases me very much. And today I’m still learning more stories to tell and still moving forward.”
While many people were inspirational in her life, Reeves says she hopes she can do the same for others. “I hope I can be an inspiration to young singers just finding their voice, and teach them some of the things that I have learned over the years. And, maybe most importantly, that there is no one like you in the world, so be respectful of your uniqueness, define it, refine it, and keep pushing forward.”
For more information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.orgw
