One day a shy girl from West Philly was sweeping her front stoop and quietly singing “Summertime” to herself.
As luck would have it, someone from Philadelphia International Records was passing by and heard her singing. So impressed with her voice, that he auditioned her, hired her, and the rest is history.
That girl was Denise King, now set to appear at Chris' Jazz Cafe on Feb. 11 in a special Jazz for Lovers Valentine's event.
“At the time I was 'discovered' I was already a single mom raising three kids. I was in my late twenties. I guess you could call me a late bloomer,” King explains. “I never had any formal training. I can't read music. My studies were confined to listening for hours to the songs and artists I loved, like Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and others.
Born with a passion for anything artistic, King danced and sang in high school but never thought her passion would lead anywhere. So after graduating from West Philadelphia High School and Delaware County Community College, King went on to pursue a career in healthcare. She enjoyed her job for 13 years, until the time finally came for her to show the world her many talents.
The early gigs were difficult for King, who was painfully shy. But with the help of Sam Reed, sax man and leader of the legendary Uptown Theater Orchestra, she eventually overcame her stage fright, and went on to share the stage with many legendary performers.
“When I sing I'm not just mouthing the words, I'm telling a story,” King says.”I want to hear the story the writer has to tell, and share that story with my audience.”
Over the years, King's musical magic has reached audiences as far away as Paris, Turkey, Brazil, Africa, Germany and Japan. “Here I am, a little Brown girl from West Philadelphia, singing for people all over the world!”
And in 1999, due to many cuts in funding for the arts in school, King felt the need to expand beyond her own career and founded Denise King Entertainment, a program that delivers such things as Be-Bop and Books (a literacy program for children), and Friday Night Jazz at Cedar Park, which takes place Friday evenings throughout the Summer at Cedar Park in West Philly.
“Our aim with these programs is to bridge the gap between our younger generation, our more established citizens, and the variety of culture which make up our neighborhood.”
In 2005, The Mellon Corporation awarded her, the first female recipient, The Community Award for her Friday Night Jazz Series.
She strongly believes in giving back to her community, and says she's grateful for the recognition. But she goes on to note that “You cannot imagine all the other number of renowned artists living in your own back yard. Many jazz artists of note could live anywhere in the world, but they're right here in Philadelphia.”
Just like King herself. “I grew up here. I raised my family here. And it's where I got my start,” she concludes. “I was old when I finally got started, but you know something: You're never too old to follow your dreams. Late bloomers sometimes yield the prettiest flowers!”
For information on King's Valentines show, visit ChrisJazzCafe.com
