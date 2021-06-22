“Here I was, a little Black boy living in an all-Black neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina, and listening to music by such artists as Kiss and Kenny Rogers.
“And all the kids, even my cousins, would make fun of me – until my mother stepped in one day and told them I was free to listen to anything I liked, and if they didn’t quit their teasing they’d have to answer to her!”
That’s singer/songwriter Darius Rucker describing his beginnings and eclectic love of music – all kinds of music – that persists to this day.
Rucker first burst onto the music scene as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, which he co-founded with fellow students in 1986 at the University of South Carolina. The band flourished for many years and won many awards, until the day one of the band members decided to leave.
“We were on tour and one of the guys told us he didn’t want to tour anymore, so eventually that was the end of Hootie and the Blowfish,” says Rucker, who is about to appear on June 26 at the newly re- opened Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City. On stage, listen for some of his chart-topping music, like his 2020 single “Beers & Sunshine” and his latest, “My Masterpiece.”
Disappointed but now alone and free to pursue whatever he liked, Rucker was able to turn to his other musical love – country music. It’s not often that someone can make it really big in the music business. But it turns out Rucker did it not just once but twice, almost achieving the impossible.
According to Rucker, it’s definitely not easy to achieve the type of crossover success he’s enjoying today. “But I believe my genuine love of country music is what has helped me succeed.”
Rucker is often asked who his favorite country singer is, and the answer is always the same. “It’s definitely Rodney Foster,” Rucker answers quickly from his home in Nashville. “Sometimes people are shocked that I say this, but I think it just goes to show how much I really love country music.”
Rucker’s admiration for Foster continues to this day, and he admits that the two biggest influences on his life and his music are Foster and Al Green, who was a much earlier influence.
“My mom would play his records, and the man was everything to me as I was growing up. I wanted to sing like Al Green. I wanted to be Al Green, so much so that even after my voice changed and I could no longer sing like Al Green, I do believe he was the catalyst for my whole career.”
Now firmly ensconced in Nashville, Rucker is producing many award-winning singles and country albums, and admits being there is helping him grow as a songwriter, although writing songs is still a hard thing for him to do.
Ironically, the pandemic has helped with his writing. “Because I’ve been at home so much more, I’ve been able to concentrate on my song writing,” he says.”I’ve also been able to concentrate on my family and that’s been a blessing.”
Still, he admits, he’s so glad to be coming beck to live performing. “To tell the truth, it’s something I’ve missed doing all these months, and I’m really looking forward to coming to the Hard Rock. I’m hoping things will be getting back to normal soon and this is certainly one step in the right direction.”
