Lady B held her annual Basement Party celebration at the Dell Music Center on Sunday night. The sold out show marked her 40th year in the music industry.
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson was on hand to give her a special surprise key-to-the-city plaque, flowers and citation to legendary radio personality and rapper Lady B to celebrate her long career.
Lady B is a resident of Councilmember Johnson’s Second Council District, which includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia
