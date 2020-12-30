City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented $5,000 to the National Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum on Wednesday to help the nonprofit with operating expenses.
Three-and-a-half feet of water flooded the basement of the house at 762 S. Martin St. in South Philadelphia in June. The museum has been closed because of the pandemic since March.
"Our great Marian Anderson is one of the most important historical figures of the 20th century because of her groundbreaking exceptional music artistry and her humanitarianism" said Anderson Museum CEO Jillian Patricia Pirtle. "Ms. Anderson's historical legacy is even more relevant today. We want to thank Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson for his continued support. It's essential to support the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society's programming as we deal with COVID-19 pandemic and our flood emergency is essential. Ms. Anderson did so much for Philadelphia, the nation and the world and now this historical landmark needs our help."
Marian Anderson, a noted contralto and Philadelphia native, was an important figure in the struggle for African-Americans during the era of racial segregation. In 1939, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) refused to allow Anderson to sing to an integrated audience in Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The incident placed Anderson in the spotlight of the international community on a level unusual for a classical musician. With the aid of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Anderson performed a critically acclaimed open-air concert on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, on the Lincoln Memorial steps. She sang before an integrated crowd of more than 75,000 people and a radio audience in the millions.
Anderson purchased the South Martin Street home (also known today as “Marian Anderson Way”) in 1924, right across the street from the Union Baptist Church where she sang as a child. She owned the property until her death in 1993 at age 96.
“The late Marian Anderson is one of the most famous Philadelphians in history and played a pivotal role in American history during the Civil Rights movement and throughout her life,” Johnson said. “The Marian Anderson Museum is an important cultural institution in Philadelphia, and I am committed to finding ways to help it survive and thrive for years to come.”
Anderson’s home contains rare photos, books, memorabilia and films about her life. The museum is run and maintained by The Marian Anderson Historical Society. The house has been declared a historical landmark by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Historical Commission and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Paul R. Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, called for more financial support to historical institutions like the National Marian Anderson Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.