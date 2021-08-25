The pandemic, athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Asaka, and gun violence across the country have brought the topic of mental health to the forefront. It is a problem that affects everyone. From young to old, famous to not-so-famous.
Many artists have been personally impacted by having to deal with personal trauma, and they are using their talent to raise awareness.
On August the 27, at the One Art Community Center, Love on the Line: A Festival Celebrating First Responders and Front Line Workers with a Self-care Twist is a thank you to all First Responders, front line workers, and businesses vital to our survival during lockdown and that are still keeping us going.
Combining mental health with music is also a suitable match, given the fact that so many talented artists have been identified as suffering from mental illness. The music itself is a balm and an excellent coping tool for dealing with grief. While mental health continues to be a complicated issue, it is recognized that the consequences of failure to manage it can be devastating.
NCETS (National Community Education and Training Services) collaborated on “Love on the Line” with Breed Studio, one of Philadelphia’s premier recording facilities.
The event will feature some of the top artists in Philadelphia, as well as major acts from across the country. Chrisette Michelle, T3 from Slum Village, and Chubb Rock will perform with Philadelphia residents Junius Bervine, Philly Freeway, and Boots Greene. Styles P, fresh off his Verzuz victory in the garden with The Lox, was recently added to this top-tier roster.
Steven Williams Jr., co-founder of NCETS, emphasized how his childhood trauma and professional experiences have helped him have a better understanding of mental health. “We need to eradicate the stigma.” “Mental health is pervasive and it’s everywhere. Once we recognize this, we must confront it in a systematic manner.” “Because it was imposed on us in a systematic manner.” He stated that this was the organization’s first fundraiser of this nature. The success of the event will be channeled into many activities.
Yameen Allworld, the event’s host and a native Philadelphian, observed, “We must be truthful to ourselves, particularly as Black Men. We are surrounded by crime and murder, which contributes to PTSD “. He also highlighted that before we can begin to have healthier relationships in our community, we must first address our own trauma.
This is the level of attention, as well as the artistry, that goes into “Love on the Line”. Collaboration between art and community to address one of the most perplexing topics of our time.
The first 100 first responders and frontline workers will get free admission to the festival/concert when they RSVP on http://loveontheline.ticketleap.com/. You can also purchase ticket for the event.
The party takes off from 7:00 p.m. est. to 11:00 p.m. at the One Art Community Center, 5150 Warren Street Philadelphia Pa 19131.
