While the coronavirus pandemic has put many movie rollouts on hold with theaters being closed, streaming opportunities still exist. And for "Out of Bounds" the good reviews are rolling in.
The movie is about Travis Elliot, a star high school basketball player from Memphis, Tennessee, who must save his older brother but is torn between playing the sport that he loves or living a life of crime. The movie's lead talent and producer is Shalonda SJ Johnson, a graduate of Temple University’s Theater Program. The cast also includes Deyonte Hunter, Tenichi Garner, Richard Siegelman, Maurin Penn, Ricky D. Smith and Derek Seals.
To date, it has been awarded 18 film festival awards and nominations. It recently received an Official Selection nomination at the London International Motion Picture Awards.
The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Statement from the director/writer S.D. Green:
Out of Bounds was born a few years ago from a love of storytelling and an appreciation for frequently untold stories.
With its rich history and diversity, I felt strongly about filming the majority of scenes in Memphis, Tennessee and recognized the city as a character of its own. The lush green landscapes juxtaposed the often overlooked neighborhoods and lent to capturing the essence of the city experienced by many of its residents.
The historically artistic city holds a wealth of untapped talent. As part of my commitment, the majority of the talent and crew of Out of Bounds are Memphis, Tennessee natives.
While this film in many instances focuses on criminality, it is at its core about the choice between right and wrong, and how the distinction between the two is not always determined by morals or legalities. What is the definition of each? Can outside influences impact a person? In the presence of both positive and negative influences, which will prevail? Though it does not ask these outright, the events of Out of Bounds question if a wrong can be justified for the right reason. It also gives credence to the thought that without a consistent positive role model to provide support and guidance, the likelihood of straying down the wrong path proves prophetic.
My sincerest hope is that the audience appreciates the complexities of a teenage mindset when bearing the responsibility of a drug-addicted, widowed parent, and the burden of abruptly having to provide for a household. In hindsight, irrational decision-making under this type of pressure is often regrettable. But at the moment it may be deemed as the only viable solution.
Oftentimes, the impact on one’s future is disregarded to find peace in the present. This is commonly the case for no other reason than utter hopelessness. These characters are jaded and see life through a lens of encumbrance because it is what their experiences and confined environment dole out.
I wanted to explore this in the film and my goal is to elicit the feelings of futility and desperation that are unfortunately the reality of many of this nation’s poverty-stricken minorities. And while these feelings are genuine, they offer no protection from the reality that there are always repercussions. In one way or another, whether through penance or punishment, some form of accountability must be taken regardless of the thought process behind an ill-fated decision.
I have always had a love for writing and film. However, for quite some time, my appreciation for the art form was from the perspective of the viewer. As time progressed, I found myself growing more and more curious about the process before the finished product was delivered to audiences.
The desire to produce my own work was one built over a lifetime. I was full of stories; each influenced by a different aspect of everyday life. With a newfound interest in storytelling, I realized if a picture is worth a thousand words then a film is worth abundantly much more. And I am forever grateful for the privilege of sharing my works with others.
The script for Out of Bounds was developed with the belief that all stories are unique and worthy of being told. With this film, I hope to help audiences see that a person’s actions, regardless of merit, are often rooted in deeper values than right or wrong.
Most importantly, when they form judgments on the actions of the film’s characters, I want them to give thought to what colored their opinions. By the conclusion of the film, audiences should challenge how advantages, whether from socio-economic status, education, or ethnicity, afford one the possibility of never being faced with the choices of the characters in Out of Bounds.
Admittedly these factors, though impactful, do not justify the characters’ actions. I make no excuses for them. I am fully aware that regardless of how fruitless it may have seemed, the characters always had another choice. However, I wanted to offer some insight into how one’s environment can attribute to the rationalization of actions atypical to a person’s natural inclinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.