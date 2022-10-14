Alice and John Coltrane are recognized as jazz royalty, and from Oct 14-23, Penn Live Arts’ Coltrane Festival honors the tremendous impact this iconic duo had on American music.
With rising star saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin serving as Artistic Advisor and performer, on Oct. 16, the Festival will showcase John’s bebop, free jazz and spiritual enlightenments alongside the more abstract sounds and Eastern influences of Alice’s compositions.
In the all-Coltrane program Benjamin will be joined by her band, Pursuance, and special guests, including vocalist Dee dee Bridgewater and Gary Bartz.
The program will feature John Coltrane’s masterpiece, “A Love Supreme,” and his newly rediscovered “Blue World,” as well as music from Benjamin’s “Pursuance: The Coltranes” album and a world premiere of a Penn Live Arts commission.
“I wanted to honor both Alice and John Coltrane in my album,” Benjamin says. “Even though I am a saxophonist, I was familiar with Alice Coltrane’s music before I became familiar with John Coltrane and his music.
“I was drawn to Alice Coltrane’s spirituality and how she reflected that in her music,” Benjamin continues. “After I became familiar with John Coltrane, I devoured his music, both as a musician and composer but also because of the obvious spirituality in his music. I think of them as a real power couple and I could not imagine honoring one without the other.”
Born and raised in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, Benjamin first picked up the saxophone at Fiorello LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts.
As far as choosing to play the saxophone, Benjamin says “I liked the way it looked so I guess I was just drawn to it.
“Also, I’m the only musician in my family, so I can’t say anyone there inspired or influenced me either to study music or to play the saxophone.”
After high school Benjamin joined the renowned jazz program at New York’s New School University which afforded her the opportunity to play and tour with an array of world-class artists. With her deep jazz roots, she was soon in demand as an arranger and horn section leader, landing stints with such acclaimed artist as Anita Baker.
Today, as Artistic Advisor to the upcoming Festival, Benjamin acknowledges that she must take on a whole host of duties – from “thinking that such a person might be great added to the program, to designing my own show, and a host of other things that will eventually help bring the whole show together. Sometimes, I even get the coffee,” she laughs.
“I think the thing I enjoy most about what I do is having the ability to do what I love to do and being
able to sustain myself financially. I think I’ve found my whole purpose for being on this earth.”
And her future? Benjamin says it’s just to go “step by step, introducing myself to the world. I want to be heard and appreciated, and to make an impact with my music. I’d also like to leave some type of legacy behind, like the Coltranes. That would make me happy.”
