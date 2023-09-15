The early years
There’s no doubt about it, up-and-coming R&B artist Coco Jones is the next big thing. Not only does she have the hottest R&B song out right now, but she’s also hella talented with her gorgeous looks, sexy body, and soulful voice.
Born Courtney Michaela Jones, some might recognize the singer from her earlier years being on Disney’s “Let it Shine.” Now, Ms. Jones is on Def Jam’s record label and is well on her way to the top.
Jones has gained a lot of attention for her revival of old-school R&B and viral covers. From the outfits to the live instruments and dope artistry, Def Jam’s recording artist performed covers like “Real Love” by Mary J. Blige and Brandy’s “Full Moon” on REVOLT’s “The Link Up.” She explained what draws her to these classics and how she adds her own spin. “I love these songs. I always try to match the energy of the artist.”
The Tennessee native reflects on one of the biggest highlights of her musical career.
“Seeing ‘ICU’ go No. 1 on Billboard was a huge highlight for me,” Jones shares. “When my team called and told me that ‘ICU’ was No. 1, I was in shock. There was a moment where I had no words.”
The recording artist gives a lot of credit to her mom. With the biggest smile, Jones stated, “When I have a great accomplishment, I always call my mom.”
The song “ICU” has skyrocketed Jones’ career. In July, Justin Timberlake teamed up with Coco on the remix. This collaboration took the essence of the song to another level.
“I heard Justin Timberlake liked the song ‘ICU’ and wanted to support me,” she explains, “so he jumped on it.”
With the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on strike, the “Bel-Air” star, who plays the character Hilary, was appreciative as we skipped over questions related to acting.
Once the strike is over, we’ll be back with a second interview.
In this competitive industry, particularly for Black women, Jones reflects on a few lessons she learned along the way and advice for talent looking for stardom. “The hardest thing in my career was not taking on a quick opportunity.”
The entertainer also credits Beyoncé as a person who inspired her when it comes to crafting stage presence and connecting to the audience.
On Sunday night — and with Coco Jones as the headliner — hundreds of people filled downtown Dallas’ Echo Lounge with an all-ladies line up, including Ebony Riley and S!MONE.
The city of Dallas showed major love to Def Jam’s recording artist as she hit the stage dancing (with background dancers) in a two-piece glittery gold outfit and singing a song from her “What I Didn’t Tell You” (Deluxe) album — Caliber. The crowd was in awe as they sung every song word for word and patiently waited to hear the lyrics from Jones’ R&B hit, ‘ICU’:
Something ‘bout your hands on my body,
Feels better than any man I ever met
Coco Jones continues to demonstrate artistry, not just a singer or actress, but a true entertainer that is here for the long term.
Coco, WE C U!
Dallas Weekly
