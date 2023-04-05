KEVIN ROSS

Kevin Ross will be performing at City Winery on April 14 in a stop on his Show & Prove Tour. — Submitted

Independent singer-songwriter, producer and performer Kevin Ross has released his first single of the new year titled “Look My Way” from his upcoming EP “Midnight in Microdose.”

The single is rapidly ascending the Top 20 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay Chart. In fact, success is rising rapidly for Ross himself, the man who founded his own record label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG), as he made history this year as the first independent artist to simultaneously have two singles on the Top 20 Chart.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.