Independent singer-songwriter, producer and performer Kevin Ross has released his first single of the new year titled “Look My Way” from his upcoming EP “Midnight in Microdose.”
The single is rapidly ascending the Top 20 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay Chart. In fact, success is rising rapidly for Ross himself, the man who founded his own record label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG), as he made history this year as the first independent artist to simultaneously have two singles on the Top 20 Chart.
“When I was making the record, I didn't know it would become No. 1 on the charts. You can only hope that will happen. But what I did know was that making it felt very good to me,” Ross confided.
Ross once noted that he never waits around for anybody. “I'm always making music with collaborators and by myself. Producing is part of who I was supposed to be all along as an artist. That's not just an artist who can sing, but an artist who can write, produce, perform, and execute at the highest level possible in order to deliver to the masses.”
From the beginning, Ross, who will be performing at the City Winery on April 14 as part of his Show & Prove Tour, said music came quite naturally to him.
“My father was a singer and sang quite often around the D.C. area,” Ross recalls. “I was also influenced by other members of my father's family who all sung and played musical instruments.”
Growing up, Ross remembers, there were others who influenced him. “There was Michael Jackson and the Jackson Five. And, of course, there was the great Stevie Wonder.”
So once Ross made up his mind to seriously make music, he attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, a performing arts high school in Washington, D.C. Then, following high school, he accepted a scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he studied contemporary writing and production.
After his college graduation, Ross settled in Atlanta, Georgia, for a time, initially penning hit tunes for the likes of Trey Songz, Toni Braxton, Tank, and many more. Eventually, he signed a deal with Motown Records.
Later, he took a brief hiatus from the industry. When he remerged, he announced his exit from Motown and the creation of his own label.
When asked why he was leaving Motown, Ross simply said, “I wanted to have the freedom to decide who I am doing co-ventures with. It's just like in any kind of business, when you have too many cooks that's within the kitchen, sometimes you don't get the best result.”
But Ross, following his own path, seems to have managed to get the best results, earning nominations for his work from the Soul Train Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Still, Ross admits, this is a difficult business and he's come to understand it's certainly not a game. “But this business gives me such a great feeling, that I take it all in stride,” he says.
And looking back on his career, what is he most proud of? “I would say my re-invention. I started out one way with very lofty expectations, just like other people. But eventually, aiming for fame or making a lot of money comes with a very hefty price.
"So I think expectations change over time," Ross concluded. "As for me, I'd say I've made it because I'm able to provide for myself just from my music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.