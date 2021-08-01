Originally from the East side of Youngstown, Ohio, but raised in New Jersey, Robert “Kool” Bell has been involved with music somehow since his early days in the Jersey City Band, The Jazziacs, which he launched with his late brother Ronald in 1964.
And thanks to iconic songs like “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness,” and “Open Sesame,” they earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, 9 Top Ten Pop hits, and 33 gold and platinum albums.
“When we first decided to form a band we all enjoyed listening to jazz. We were practically raised on it,” Bell recalls. “That’s why we decided to call ourselves The Jazziacs. But a little later we decided to create a unique musical blend of jazz, soul and funk, and that’s when the band went through several different names – The New Dimension, The Soul Town Band, Kool & The Flames – before finally settling on Kool & The Gang.”
Bell and his family initially moved to New Jersey from Ohio because that’s where his mother wanted to be.
“My father was a boxer and traveled a lot, so I think my mother was lonely. And since most of her family lived in the New Jersey/New York area, she decided we should move here too,” he said.
But fitting in with a new crowd wasn’t always that easy.
Bell remembers, “All the kids had nicknames so I decided to give myself one, which was Kool. There was already another kid with that name, but he spelled Cool with a C. That’s why I decided to spell mine with a K. And it stuck.”
Today, Kool admits it’s quite a blessing to have survived in this business for more than 50 years.
“When we first formed the band, we were told to always stick together. That was good advice and it worked for us. It’s been hard with my brother Ronald now gone, but we carry on,” he said.
Having already been honored with so much – including a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more – in 2019 Kool & The Gang celebrated their 50th anniversary in a variety of stunning and memorable ways. “Celebration” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, while the Gang was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
Additionally, Kool’s bass was placed on display at the new Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and artifacts from the band’s archive have recently gone on display, next to Count Basie, at the Grammy Museum Experience in Newark, New Jersey.
Kool & The Gang, and other special guests will join Daryl Hall and John Oats, in association with Live Nation Philadelphia, at HoagieNation 2021 on Aug. 7 at the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Fairmount Park.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” says Bell, “especially after all these long months of the pandemic. And we’re still looking forward to doing many new things now that the business is up and running again.”
With that in mind, Kool has some advice for young musicians who are looking forward to a successful future in music.
“First of all, never give up,” he says, “and learn all you can about the music and the business you’re dealing with. Learn to find you niche. And above all keep your passion alive.”
Tickets and VIP Packages for the event are available at manncenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.