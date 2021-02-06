A School District of Philadelphia student released music on nine major platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music and Tidal.
Christopher Wise III, a flautist, unveils his first single, a Flute Cover of Poulenc: Flute Sonata, Op.164:Cantilena on Sunday.
He is a sophomore at The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) in South Philadelphia.
“This song cover really tells a story about the obstacles I had to overcome as a Black classical musician,” Wise says. “It really opened my eyes to how far I have come over the years and how lucky I am to even get the opportunities I have received in the past and in the present time.”
Wise was surrounded by music as a young child. He enjoyed singing with his family’s gospel group and took interest in playing the drums at 3 years old.
He was introduced to the flute at age 7 while attending the Ray and Joan Kroc Center and becoming a contributing orchestral member of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra’s Tune Up Philly. That is an educational outreach music program directed by Paul Smith.
“When I heard the beautiful music of someone playing the flute, that was the beginning for me,” Wise says. “That moment changed my life and I knew my passion would become the flute.”
Learning how to play the flute was no easy feat for Wise. Born prematurely, Wise would later develop asthma due to complications from his birth.
“Christopher was born 27 gestational weeks, which is about six months in pregnancy weeks, due to me having placenta previa,” says Wise’s mother Tamyria Mines. “Christopher was born with bleeding on the brain, a hole in his heart, two blood transfusions, and put on the ventilator three times — all of this while being hospitalized for three months. Soon after coming home, Christopher was diagnosed with asthma and he’s had it ever since.”
Despite his medical condition, Wise continued to learn how to play the flute. Wise said playing the instrument not only enhanced his awareness of his breathing, but it also caused him to adjust his breathing style. He would also later learn how to play the piccolo.
“I loved playing the flute so much, there was no way that I would quit,” Wise says. “I fell in love with the instrument. Playing the flute has always been like therapy to me and the more I did it, the more my lungs became stronger. It’s no longer a problem.”
Wise, 15, is a member of The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra’s Philadelphia Youth Artist Orchestra. He has played with many ensembles such as the Philadelphia Youth Musician Orchestra and the Philadelphia Music Alliance for Youth.
During the summer months, Wise has been involved in Symphony in C Youth Orchestra of Southern New Jersey, the Kinhaven Music School camp in Vermont, Philadelphia International Music Festival and the Interlochen Summer Music Festival Camp for Classical Music Performance and Composition in Interlochen, Mich.
He’s also had the opportunity to study at the Curtis Institute of Music and The Philadelphia Clef Club. Wise has also taken master classes with Paula Robison (New England Conservatory), Judy Mendenhall (Mannes School of Music-The New School), Jennifer Parker-Harley (School of Music-University of South Carolina), Tyler Menzel (New Geneva Sinfonia), Ray Chen (Australian violinist) and Demarre McGill (principal flautist of the Seattle Symphony).
He is awaiting the results from his audition for “From The Top” to see if he will be a guest on NPR’s Radio Show.
“My musical journey so far has been amazing, but it has also been filled with both ups and downs,” Wise says. “I actually used to be embarrassed about listening to myself or seeing videos of me performing.
“Now, I like listening to myself and I know who I am as a musician,” he adds. “All of the different experiences I’ve had so far have really helped me be a better musician.”
In his spare time, Wise mentors other students. One student, who Wise found on YouTube, lives in Colombia, South America.
“We would talk for a couple minutes and then I would let him warm up for about five minutes,” Wise says. “We would do a lot of different exercises that have different specific techniques.
“At the end of the lesson, we would do a fun activity,” he adds. “We haven’t done any lessons recently because he has been very busy, but we do stay in contact.”
In the future, Wise said he wants to attend college to study music and have a career as a musician.
“I started looking at colleges and one of the colleges that I’ve been looking at is the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles,” Wise says. “I really want a degree in music performance.
“My dream has always been to be an international musician who travels the world and helps people in a positive way,” he says.
