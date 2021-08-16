Saweetie, Ne-Yo, Wyclef Jean, Mavis Staples, Snow Tha Product and Beach Bunny performed for hundreds at the Can’t Wait Live concert on Friday night.
DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Diamond Kuts played sets in between performances and speeches from activists, politicians and other speakers.
The concert’s goal was to raise awareness and to get the word out that Black and brown communities can’t wait to have a rightful path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many speakers called on Congress to pass a legislative package aimed at making meaningful investments in jobs, climate, care, housing, and immigration and to demand members of Congress stay in session until the package passed.
Organizers hoped that by collaborating with musicians, they would be able to engage a younger audience in fighting for the issues that are important to them, such as climate change, care housing, and immigration.
