Songs have the ability to spark memories of events, people and places. For singer Brian McKnight, most of the songs he writes remind him of his wife, Leilani. That’s because a large portion of his song catalog was inspired by her. He’ll be singing these love letters to his wife when he comes to Rivers Casino on Saturday, December 18.
“Every song has been about her and our relationship. It’s a byproduct of where we are, who we are and what we mean to each other,” the crooner said.
McKnight said something changed for him musically and emotionally once he met his second wife.
“Every song that I’ve written since I met Leilani are my favorites because they’re actually based on something. Those earlier songs weren’t based on anything, it was just writing. So to have a subject, to have someone who when I hear the song I’m thinking about them because she inspired it, those songs mean the most to me because other ones just paid the mortgage,” he shared.
As meaningful as these songs are to McKnight and his wife, they have also acted as the soundtrack to the love stories of millions. He said he doesn’t mind sharing a little of his love with his fans.
“When you hear folks talk about that’s the song they made their children to, it’s not something that I set out to do, but it is an awesome byproduct of music that I’ve written.
“If my songs mean something to someone then I’ve accomplished what I set out to accomplish because I don’t really look at songs as being mine. Once I write them and they’re released, they are there for those people who need them. It’s great to get that feedback back because it lets me know that I’m doing something right,” McKnight said.
McKnight said he isn’t only inspired by the big things but he also finds source material in the mundane everyday things.
“It’s all day long every day. I’m just a sponge of everything that is going on around me,” the “Anytime” singer said.
Many creatives use a notebook or notepad to hold all of their ideas. They often carry it with them to jot things down at a moment’s notice. McKnight opts for a much more cerebral approach. He keeps it all inside of his head.
“My brain is the recorder. I know that may sound crazy. If I have to have a gadget, or I have to have something to remind myself, then that’s kind of cheating. So I challenged myself to remember the idea by using these sort of mental footprints in my brain to get back into whatever happened,” he said.
Recently McKnight used that mental recorder to write his latest single, “Faithfully.” But he said don’t expect to hear the song when he comes to Philly this week or any of his shows anytime soon.
“I like to try to wait for the songs to have been out for a while before I add them to my show. Don’t worry though, we’re gonna come and play and sing our faces off to the best of our abilities,” he said.
The singer says he likes to give the people what they want when they come to his shows.
“I know when people come to see me, they come for those hits that are established. I try to get as many of them in as I can and sprinkle in some of the new things. I try to make a comprehensive show so when they leave they feel like they got their money’s worth.
For more information, visit the Rivers Casino website.
