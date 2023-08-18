Among the rush and bustle of students traveling back and forth to class on the University of California, Los Angeles campus is a soon-to-be author and dance legend. Many of the students presumably only know him as a dance professor, but Kenneth James Gabbert, better known as Ken Swift, is a pioneer in dance.

While he is a second generation B-boy, it was his generation that helped popularize the street form style. The other crucial thing to grasp is that while Latinos, particularly Puerto Ricans, had a role in DJing and emceeing, it was in breakdancing that they may have had the most influence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.