Among the rush and bustle of students traveling back and forth to class on the University of California, Los Angeles campus is a soon-to-be author and dance legend. Many of the students presumably only know him as a dance professor, but Kenneth James Gabbert, better known as Ken Swift, is a pioneer in dance.
While he is a second generation B-boy, it was his generation that helped popularize the street form style. The other crucial thing to grasp is that while Latinos, particularly Puerto Ricans, had a role in DJing and emceeing, it was in breakdancing that they may have had the most influence.
One cannot commemorate the genre today known as hip-hop on its 50th anniversary without mentioning B-boys, and Swift played a key role in taking the dance form from the boroughs of New York City to the mainstream. Swift described his initial exposure to hip-hop as ”this cool underground happening and I was immediately drawn to it.”
He took time out of his hectic schedule to explain how he discovered the art form that became his life’s work.
Swift is from Manhattan and had friends in the Bronx. As the youngest kid in his family, he was raised by a single mother who divorced his father. He became acquainted with the culture through his brother and began wall writing, often known as graffiti. The exposure inspired him to create his own drawings.
Music was an important element of his upbringing as well. Being Puerto Rican, he was exposed to salsa, but thanks to the radio format’s versatility, he also heard country music, disco, funk, and soul .Additionally, there were the Saturday staples of “American Bandstand,” “Soul Train” and “Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert.”
The first time he head rap music, he explains was through “Doze’s cousin T [who] brought this cassette tape down from a jam. In the Bronx, I’m not sure exactly where, but it was Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 emcees. Like straight up raw.
“We put in this tiny radio with equally small speakers, you could barely hear it,” Swift recalls. “I didn’t understand what I was listening to. I was like ‘I know this music, but not in this form’ because Flash would go in and out. The harmonizing, the rhyming, the slang, everything made me say ‘Yo, why don’t I know about this? What is this?’”
Doze became the conduit to expose him on the early goings on of hip-hop. He was also the one that got a mixer and eventually would help them start to learn how to DJ.
“We were looking for breaks,” he explains. “We weren’t saying we want this type of music or that. We looked through all different styles. Whatever had that drum beat that sounded funky and fresh, that’s what we were looking for.”
This was followed by trying to rhyme by getting a microphone and imitating the rappers of that era. “Furious 5 emcees to me is one of my all time favorites because that’s what blew my mind from the start. They’re definitely skilled emcees.”
It was seeing Black kids around his block, flipping when it was hot with no shirts on that would lead him to his destiny. “These dudes were cut up ripped, everyone was in shape and they would run real fast and just start tumbling on this concrete path.”
Around this time he went to a carnival that had DJ’s, and it was there where he first saw breakdancing in a circle.
Oddly enough, Swift states, “I didn’t consider myself a dancer. I was scared to dance. I would see dudes dance with girls and be like ‘Wow, that dude is brave.’
“I was shy but I saw Doze do a move in his house and I imitated it,” Swift adds. “He would break down how to complete each move.”
That was his early instruction into the dance. He was around 13 years old when he started developing his style, but was hesitant because B-boys were predominately Black.
“This intimidated me,” he shares. “I didn’t want to get into trouble or get jumped. It was a contentious time. It took a lot of nerve to do that. “
This led to him meeting people like Dino who introduced him to Tyrone, Nelson and others. He learned that they were Afro-Puerto Ricans, hence the term “Moreno Style.”
Soon after learning how to flip, he founded a crew dubbed Young City Boys. They made T-shirts and then traveled to the various boroughs to make a reputation for themselves.
Ty Fly of the Yong City Boys introduced Swift to Frosty Freeze of the Rock City Crew in 1979, and the two chose to join the Rock Steady Crew as co-cice Presidents in 1980. This meeting of guys from the Bronx and Manhattan was quite unusual at the time, making Rock Steady a true melting pot. This new collaboration opened up opportunities, such as appearing in films “Flashdance,” “Beat Street,” “Wild Style,” and a feature in the New York newspaper The Village Voice.
Swift, who has been one of breakdancing’s best ambassadors, has traveled extensively as a dance competition judge and teacher.
“The first opportunities for the artform to travel was when PBS put on “Style Wars,” the nation was able to see this,” Swift explained. “Also, people of color have big families and they would come to New York and see this and then go back home to share. The television exposure was huge in addition with the release of ‘Flashdance.’
“Whenever we saw each other on TV or anything, we were like this is crazy and excited because we never thought that this would occur.”
The film and TV appearances allowed the group to go overseas, exposing a new group of fans to the culture in its purest form. “Breaking is not for everybody,” he reiterates. “It’s about freedom of expression.”
This freedom of expression has aided the growth of the dance. Swift calls the artistic freedom that comes with the medium “Break Life.”
Surprisingly, he does not consider himself an icon, rather, the labels he is most proud of are father and role model. It’s yet another reason why UCLA students are extraordinarily fortunate to have Swift teaching the culture and preserving the history during its 50th anniversary.
In honor of National Black Business Month, the African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of PA, NJ, and DE held an expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16, that empowered Black business owners with motivation but also thanked them for their economic con…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.