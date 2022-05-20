New Edition frontman Bobby Brown is quite busy these days. He has not one two projects coming to A&E this month, a biography profile and a docu-series featuring his family. The R&B singer is also coming to Rivers Casino Friday night. The Tribune's Features/Magazine Editor had a chance to chat with Brown ahead of his visit to Philadelphia.
Q. What made you decide to do a docu-series now?
A. Well, I had been asked several times to do one. I just really felt that right now was the time to get all the cobwebs out of my system. It was really therapeutic for me to be able to go back in my life and reminisce and get all of the grief out of the way and things like that.
Q. What was it like revisiting your past and taking a look at your life for these projects?
A. It was therapeutic. You know. I'm working on myself and God's working on me. For me to be able to go back and think about all of the things that bothered me about my life was really therapeutic.
Q. Is there anything from your past that stood out?
A. All of my life has been filled with teachable and learning moments. I think, if you can't learn from your mistakes, and your past, you're not doing something right. I just really tried to dig deep into my soul and find out things that had really been bothering me in my life.
Q. What do you hope people take away from these documentary projects?
A. I hope that I can teach somebody what not to do in life. I hope that people walk away from this documentary knowing that I am still a work in progress. And I'm not finished with myself.
Q. You haven't had an easy road. What keeps you getting up and tackling the day every day?
A. My kids, my wife, my family and God. I’m just always in prayer.
Q. Who has been some of your biggest musical influences?
A. Michael Jackson Rick James, Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway. Prince, there's been a lot
Q. Is there anybody now that you kind of have your eye on?
A. I just enjoy the music that the young guys are putting out there. Guys like Usher, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight, they're all doing something special in R&B music that really touches my heart.
Q. You've had a long career with a lot of music. What's been your favorite song that you've worked on?
A. Probably “My Prerogative” because it's my theme song. It’s a song that speaks volumes to the kind of person that I am.
Q. How do you keep the performance experience fresh for yourself after you've been doing it for so long?
A. The crowd. The difference is in the crowd. Seeing all of the beautiful faces out there and seeing how the people enjoy the music and the concerts. It just keeps me going.
Q. I know you're heading out on tour with New Edition later on this year. What are some other upcoming projects that you have?
A. I'm working also on my sons’ album Landon and Cassius. They're doing music now. So I've been working with them. I'm also working on some new material for myself. I'm doing a lot of other things as far as productions are concerned as far as television. Me and my wife, Alicia, are doing a lot of things with my food line, the Bobby Brown food line. We're just trying to keep it going.
Q. The music industry isn't easy. As a parent, how did you feel about your kids wanting to get into the music business?
A. I'm proud. I'm very proud of what they do. They're great writers and singers. And I love what they do. And I'll be there for them every step of the way.
For more information on Bobby Brown's concert on May 20, visit riverscasino.com
