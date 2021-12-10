When thinking about the greats in classical music names that commonly get thrown around might be Bach, Vivaldi, or even Tchaikovsky — but prepare for two more names guaranteed to leave their own impact on the classical genre. Labeled by NPR as the two that will “keep classical music alive,” Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, otherwise known as Black Violin, are giving the genre their own unique spin. This holiday season the Grammy-nominated duo will embark on their Give Thanks Tour, stopping at the Merriam Theatre on Dec. 11.
For 17 years, Kev and Wil have been creating and re-defining the classical music genre together as they pursue a one-of-a-kind sound. “It all just happened just very organically. We went to high school together, we went to college — went our seperate ways in college, then we kind of linked back together, moved in together and started producing.” says Wil Baptiste of their journey together.
The musical group go on would accomplish not only successfully producing beats for South Florida rappers, but winning 2005’s Showtime At The Apollo competition and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Black Violin has a proclivity for incorporating modern percussion, elements of soul, hip-hop, and R&B into classical music to ultimately create their own alternative style.
“We are all of these things at the same time. We are hip-hop, we are classical. We were hip-hop before we were classical, and I credit hip hop a lot because it’s the reason why we felt comfortable enough to be ourselves and experiment with classical music. With us, we just always felt like there was more. [That] we could do more.” says Baptiste.
Kev and Wil credit other genres with opening them up to the possibilities of what their music could sound like if they moved away from the singular rigidity of most classical music.
Acknowledging that they do not represent the ‘typical’ classical music agent, Wil sheds light on the difficulties and joys he gets as a Black man reclaiming space within the genre, “Being in that world, it made me feel different. Back then, I didn’t know what it was, going to a certain spaces and feeling uncomfortable. Now I know what it was, and being able to take this instrument and almost being a rebel, so to speak, that’s what we did, unconsciously. We took this instrument and we really was like, ‘man, you know, forget y’all, we’re going to play whatever we want to play.’” says Baptiste.
Understanding that Black culture influenced aspects of all music, Wil see that there is still a lack of Black and brown representation in every genre, specifically classical. Hoping to introduce the genre to some of the next generations of musicians, Wil and Kev created the Black Violin Foundation — a non-profit organization that honors youth through music programs in their communities.
“In our lives and our careers, we had individuals that were just very crucial in preserving our dream. Whether it’s helping us pay for an instrument or getting us a train ticket to this music camp, whatever it was, it just preserved our ability to just keep dreaming and believing that we can do something. And that’s where the foundation comes in. We want to be able to do that for these kids, especially in these communities that you don’t necessarily have the access,” Baptiste said.
Giving audiences everywhere access to a new sound and opportunities in the classics, Black Violin is excited to once again be performing live and continuing to spread their message and music.
Black Violin will be at the Merriam Theater this Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. For more information, please visit kimmelculturalcampus.org
