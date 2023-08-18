Audeoboi Studios stands as a cumulation of six spaces throughout the second floor of a warehouse on 38 W. Jackson St., designed for collaboration, production and expression by CEO Zeke Daniels.
Before building the foundations of the studio, Daniels ran his own electrician company called Loaded Electric. Initially commissioned to do hands-on work in the warehouse, he soon worked his way up from owning one room to multiple, and renovated those spaces to foster creativity and musical innovation. Audeoboi Studios went from 120 square feet worth of space to over 6,000. “I didn’t see it coming when I had the 120 square foot room,” says Daniels.
In addition to the six studio spaces, each with its own respective name, Audeoboi offers the Audeostage for performances or listening and release parties. Their simple yet playful logo of a caricature with huge feet and a speaker for a head can be found throughout the studio.
While there are plans for expansion and further renovation, there is a sense of rootedness and completion even in the midst of anticipated progress. Publicist and strategist Warren Thomas says their team is trying to “maximize what can be done here and really define the sound of Audeoboi. It is so unique to dream something in color and then actually have it exist.”
“It’s a gift from God you get to create…and a lot of people don’t take advantage of their gifts,” says Daniels. Only two years into the five-year plan, “the place looks exactly how I dreamed it’d look.”
For him, physically building the studio was the easy part, but executing the vision for the studio and its longevity is where the challenge sustains itself. His motivation sprouts from his eight kids and the memories he has as a young man growing up in North Philly, loving and sharing music.
Community is a huge part of the studio’s ethos. Encouraging artists to utilize and expand upon their gifts, the studio prides itself on embracing a wide variety of musical genres.
“We welcome everybody,” Daniels says as he describes what makes this place so special. “It’s a more diverse studio.”
This intentionality and drive for inclusion can be seen in the layout of the rooms and their attention to detail. The recording booth in the Gold Room contains a stool, mood-setting LED lights, a microphone and a set of headphones. The minimalistic approach gives artists permission to fill in the blanks and discover what their authentic expression sounds like. The studio also plans to facilitate “Middle Booth Live” events, aiming to create their own version of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert to directly generate a deeper sense of community and belonging.
Daniels has big goals for Audeoboi Studios and the impact he hopes he and his team will have on the city.
“This is going to be the best studio in Philadelphia, and I want to produce big records out of here,” Daniels explained. “I want to start a record label. I just want this to be the hub for all of Philadelphia’s music. That’s the vision I had when I started this studio.”
Daniels and his team plan to expand outside of South Philly to different parts of the city, and are striving for ownership of buildings to continue developing their musical empire.
For more information on Audeoboi Studios, artists can find info on how to book sessions, studio tours and more on www.audeoboistudios.com.
