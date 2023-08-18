Audeoboi Studios stands as a cumulation of six spaces throughout the second floor of a warehouse on 38 W. Jackson St., designed for collaboration, production and expression by CEO Zeke Daniels.

Before building the foundations of the studio, Daniels ran his own electrician company called Loaded Electric. Initially commissioned to do hands-on work in the warehouse, he soon worked his way up from owning one room to multiple, and renovated those spaces to foster creativity and musical innovation. Audeoboi Studios went from 120 square feet worth of space to over 6,000. “I didn’t see it coming when I had the 120 square foot room,” says Daniels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.