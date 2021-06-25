June is “Black Music Appreciation Month,” an annual appreciation month for Black music, Black artists and their cultural contributions. Founded by Philadelphia’s own Kenny Gamble and Dyana Williams, June has been celebrated as Black Music Month for nearly 42 years.
Williams is fierce advocate and authority in Black music. The legendary on-air personality is a trailblazer in broadcasting, music activism and celebrity media strategy. Though she is widely recognized as the Godmother of “Black Music Month”, she credits her former husband, singer, songwriter, and producer, Kenny Gamble for putting Black Music Month into motion. She refers to him as the father of “Black Music Month.”
“Gamble came up with the idea. He had gone to Nashville and saw what the Country Music Association was doing to brand their genre, and a city. They took a whole city, they took Nashville, it’s “music city”, as part of the marketing tourism branding for that region in Nashville. Gamble came back to Philadelphia and said, we need to establish a Black Music Association. That was in 1978, and then a year later, President Jimmy Carter at the invitation of the Black Music Association, declared June, Black Music Month. He was the first American President to do so,”
“Gamble and I sat with the President and his wife that day. It was wonderful and he hosted over 200 members of the music industry and their guests on the south lawn of the White House,” said Williams.
On June 1, President Biden issued a proclamation on Black Music Appreciation Month.
For centuries Black music has shaped and influenced music around the nation. Philadelphia specifically has been home to an electrifying and well documented musical heritage dating back to colonial times. The music makers of this city have not only contributed to the cultural impact of American music but has economically stimulated the economy.
“We talk about our fourth child,” Black Music Month” and how it’s spreading now, even after 42 years of its celebration and recognition,” said Williams. “A lot of people still don’t know about it, but then there are many who do, and recognize the value and importance of putting a spotlight on the contributions of Black creatives, and music makers, professionals, past, present and the generations to come. Our legacy as far as “Black Music Month” is concerned, is not only in this country but globally is immense.”
According to Williams, “Black music is the economic engine to the tune of multi-billions of dollars.”
For the first time in its history, the city council of Philadelphia recognized June as “African American Appreciation Month”, to celebrate the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage.
“City council unanimously voted to accept the resolution to recognize June as “Black Music Month”, and that was wonderful,” said Williams.
Philadelphia Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson was instrumental in getting the resolution passed.
“Black music is central to American cultural history and Philadelphia-based artists have led the charge for that recognition. It is important to me that we continue to uplift Black artists, music and culture in Philadelphia. Thank you to Dyana Williams for her leadership and partnership and to all the artists who continue to create music that tells our stories and recognizes our history,” Councilwoman Richardson.
Williams said the recognition is welcomed because we have so much to celebrate.
“It’s great because, Philadelphia, being the first capital of the United States, we have a long storied history as far as Black music excellence coming out of this city,” said Williams. “When you consider Philadelphia as a music mecca, [there’s] Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the mother of rock and roll, as far as I’m concerned. Then of course you know, Dee Dee Sharp, Chubby Checker, so many groups, Lee Andrews, the Cameo Parkway days, then you have Philadelphia International what Gamble, Huff and Thom Bell did putting the sound of Philadelphia on the map and globally with Teddy Pendergrass, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman, the O’Jays, People’s Choice, so many artists,”
The radio host said Black music has come a long way and it’s important to recognize that.
“And then the next generation, Musiq Soulchild, the Kindred Family Soul, artists who are the inheritors of what happened before them. It’s important for us to celebrate the legacy, the people who came before and what they had to endure. Many of those artists were not compensated properly, they signed bad deals without counsel from an entertainment lawyer who understood contracts. So, it’s important for us to recognize that this is music born out of 400 plus years of joy and pain, of suffering, of accomplishments and challenges. Black people have endured so much, not to say that other people haven’t because we know they have, but the plight of being Black in America, this is America’s indigenous music,” said Williams.
In celebrating the work and contributions of Black musicians, Williams emphasized the importance of also making sure that artists are compensated fairly and educated about the business part of the music business.
“We have a lot to be proud of, not to say that other cities don’t have, Detroit had Motown, Stax Records in Memphis, SOLAR records with Dick Griffey and LA. Atlanta is a vibrant music capital as well now, with this current generation of a lot of artists, but Philadelphia has a lot to be proud of, and we as parents, the father and mother of Black Music Month, rejoice. We rejoice in the fact that slightly, and surely it’s getting a little more momentum in terms of recognition and compensation for Black artists, but nowhere near where it needs to be considering our contributions for centuries,” said Williams.
