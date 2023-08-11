Hip hop celebrates its 50th anniversary Friday, and given the numerous celebrations, it is critical to underline that women have played an essential part in the development of this culture since its inception.

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” a new series now streaming on Netflix, recognizes some of the pioneers on whose shoulders today’s female rappers stand. There is no one more deserving than Sharon Green, better known as MC Sha-Rock, hip hop culture’s first female emcee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.