Hip hop celebrates its 50th anniversary Friday, and given the numerous celebrations, it is critical to underline that women have played an essential part in the development of this culture since its inception.
“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” a new series now streaming on Netflix, recognizes some of the pioneers on whose shoulders today’s female rappers stand. There is no one more deserving than Sharon Green, better known as MC Sha-Rock, hip hop culture’s first female emcee.
The trailblazer took the time to share how her participation in the founding of hip hop paved the way for female artists.
Oddly enough it’s a change in her family’s dynamic that transported her from Wilmington, North Carolina, to New York City where she eventually settled in one of its boroughs, the Bronx. It is there that she discovers her talent for rhyming.
“I’m 9 years old and my mother enrolled us in a poetry slam contest at the local center,” Sha-Rock shares. “I penned my first rhyme and have been involved in music ever since. I was introduced to Isaac Hayes, Sylvia Robinson, Nikki Giovanni and Mahalia Jackson at an early age, and always intrigued in the way these artists would perform and captivate their audience.”
Like many in the culture, Sha-Rock was a B-girl/break dancer and would travel around New York City attending the different park jams that would occur.
“Most of the prominent emcees and DJs that came up in the game in the ‘70s were B-boys and B-girls prior to branching off. I used to travel around and listen to the beats and sounds of the music the DJ’s would play,” she explains. “Hip hop music as we know it was solidified through artists like James Brown. It was my travels as a B-girl that allowed me to meet everyone.”
It’s worth noting that the art form was still evolving, especially in its birthplace of the Bronx, allowing those early pioneers to build bonds and have community. These connections informed Sha-Rock that The Brother’s Disco were holding auditions. Their vision contributed to the formation of the Funky 4.
“They had a sound system, two DJs — DJ Breakout and DJ Baron — and one emcee, K.K. Rockwell. MC Keith Caesar soon joined. The plan was to assemble a group, thus the hunt began, the idea being that this group would battle the Furious 3 — Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, and Melle Mel’s brother Kid Creole,” Sha-Rock recalled.
“I auditioned with a friend for a spot in the group. Jazzy D, the manager, liked the way I was rhyming and gave me my rap name. My given name is Sharon, but he said, ‘I’m going to call you Sha for short because you rocked it,’ and Sha-Rock was born.”
As the newly formed group — at the time the Funky 3 — they quickly had their first party. Sha-Rock, the only female member, began to establish a name for herself, which aided the group’s growth. In 1978, a new member named Raheem joined, renaming them the Funky 4.
“We were the first group to have 4 emcees,” Sha-Rock informs. “So we introduced battle rapping along with Grandmaster Flash. They also added a new member to their group, becoming the Furious 4.”
Being the only two groups of this nature in New York, they created a competitive environment along with showmanship. This iteration of entertainment also changed how one rapped from the established baritone disco tempo that was in style to a more smoother and livelier presentation.
“My group, besides the Furious 4, were the first to enlist routines,” Sha-Rock shares. “With our introduction, we changed the game from rhyming to how one passed the mic to the next member and how one moved at events.
“I was the first female emcee to have an all-female security crew and an all-female hype crew, meaning that wherever I went, they protected me. This was another difference between The Brothers Disco events and others, we had security.”
As the Funky 4’s reputation grew, a significant event occurred during the third battle with the Furious 4. Rahiem, who wanted to be a part of the Furious 4, is alleged to have thrown the battle, claiming his voice was hoarse, causing the Funky 4 to lose, opening the door for him to join the Furious 4. Sha-Rock soon left the group, and they added two new members but it wouldn’t be for long.
“Jazzy D asked me to come to the park and perform with the new Funky 4. When I came out, the crowd went crazy and that’s when I became the ‘plus one,’ hence the new name [the Funky 4 + 1],” she clarified.
After that, Sha-Rock’s aura continued to grow, enabling her to receive a recording contract and making her the first authentic female emcee to have a record deal. While there were groups like The Sequence on Sugar Hill Records and Lady B in Philadelphia, Sha-Rock was the first female emcee who was an established emcee in the culture and the first to be on cassette tapes.
Additionally, it’s important to note that Sha-Rock’s legacy was cemented via word of mouth, hip hop flyers and performing. Due to the culture’s infancy, there were very few formal recordings, but cassettes were available.
Ricky T — the owner of T-Connection, a record store — was instrumental in spreading the Funky 4 + 1 sound outside of New York via mixtapes. Sha-Rock demonstrates how his inventiveness aided in the expansion of their sound outside of the city.
“The T-Connection was the mecca for hip hop artists located in the Bronx, and it had a stage,” Sha-Rock recalled. “Ricky T loved me as an emcee. He would say, ‘you have this aura that no one else has, so anytime you want to perform here you can because I know you can draw the crowd.’ At the time we didn’t know that whenever we performed at the T-Connection, Ricky T was recording us.”
Those cassettes were sold in his record shop, allowing the music to spread and the art form to flourish. Another way the music was discovered was through the OJ Luxury Car service, a vehicle service that performers used to get to and from events.
“We would call the OJ’s to take us to the venues. I had a special drive...I used to give him my group tapes, and he’d start playing them. This enabled new ears to hear the grittiness and style of hip hop culture.”
As things were moving for the talented artist, Sha-Rock became pregnant, making her unsure of what her future held, especially after her recording rights were purchased by Sugar Hill Records.
“The main difference between Sugar Hill and Enjoy Records was Bobby Robinson (the founder). He had the premiere hip hop artists, the ones from the streets of New York that were killing it. But in order for Sugar Hill Records to put a choke hold on the rap game they had to secure all the prominent artists that were under Enjoy Records.
“I wasn’t aware of this,” Sha-Rock said, “I learned later what Sylvia did. By June 1980 we signed a new deal with Sugar Hill, recorded in 1980 and released our single [“That’s the Joint”] around September/October of 1981.”
Given their established fan base, it was expected that they would have a successful recording career. Unfortunately, like so many other artists, business was not conducted honorably, so she elected to sit out the contract, stepping away from the culture she helped create in order to keep her passion for it alive.
Sha-Rock established a life for herself apart from hip hop. She married, relocated to Germany, and became a military wife. It was there that she found her music had been released.
“I saw that Sugar Hill Records put out a compilation set of all the artists that were signed to their label. I felt betrayed because I was never paid for any of those songs. What made it worse was that my daughter is Sylvia Robinson’s godchild. I felt like if she didn’t take care of anyone else, she should have taken care of me due to that personal connection.”
After many attempts to settle the problem, Sha-Rock filed a lawsuit to retain earnings as a result of the discovery. The case benefited not only her, but also her label mates, enabling her to receive royalties and retain ownership of her writers and publishers thanks to the Artist Rights Enforcement Corporation.
“It is our responsibility as elders...that went through this stuff to educate the younger generation,” she empathizes. “They are making money but at a cost.”
Fast forward to the present day, and Sha-Rock is once again smack down in another movement in hip hop, this time as a radio host. LL Cool J, another hip hop pioneer, asked her to host a radio show on his Sirius XM station “Rock The Bells Radio.”
“Shout out to LL Cool J,” she acknowledges. “I would conduct Facebook interviews with friends of mine and discuss the culture’s history because I represent the entire culture, not just the rap side.
“He messaged me on Instagram, followed with an invitation for me and a few others to attend the launch of “Rock The Bells.” I was unable to attend, however, I informed his assistant that I would like a radio slot.”
Two years later, LL Cool J turned her request into reality. “He wanted me there bringing the history of the culture to the programing,” she recalled, and that’s how the “The Joint” came to be. Sha-Rock hosts the weekday radio show with fellow pioneer Grandmaster Caz, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.
It’s this type of fellowshipping that helps bridge generations and preserve the culture through those that created it. Sha-Rock, the first female emcee, deserves her flowers, and it is her persistence and talents that have opened the doors for many more to follow. It’s women like Sha-Rock that helped build the foundation that has become a multi-million dollar industry, allowing many women to find their voice.
