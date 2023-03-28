RUBEN STUDDARD

Ruben Studdard, alongside Clay Aiken in “Twenty/The Tour,” will be performing at the Xcite Center at the Parx Casino in Bensalem on April 28. — Submitted

Anyone who’s ever watched the smash TV hit “American Idol” will surely remember Ruben Studdard, dubbed “The Velvet Teddy Bear” by one of the program’s guest judges, Gladys Knight.

“Idol” viewers have known for years that Studdard loves singing Luther Vandross’ music, partly because of the influence the late singer had on him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.