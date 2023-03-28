Anyone who’s ever watched the smash TV hit “American Idol” will surely remember Ruben Studdard, dubbed “The Velvet Teddy Bear” by one of the program’s guest judges, Gladys Knight.
“Idol” viewers have known for years that Studdard loves singing Luther Vandross’ music, partly because of the influence the late singer had on him.
“My mother was a big Vandross fan and played his music all the time,” says Studdard, about to appear at the Xcite Center at the Parx Casino in Bensalem on Friday, April 28. Studdard will be joined by his second season “Idol” competitor and now a good friend and touring buddy, Clay Aiken.
Combined, Studdard and Aiken have recorded 12 albums, sold more than 8 million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.
Today, the pair is touring together in what they call “Twenty/The Tour” which highlights some of the music that made them household favorites back in 2003.
“This is our 20th anniversary tour,” says Studdard. “Ten years ago, we did our silver anniversary tour, and hope to do more in the future.”
“I never viewed Clay as a competitor,” Studdard insists. “In fact, not one of us who appeared on ‘Idol’ ever saw the other contestants as competitors. Thanks to the people associated with the show, we all learned how to be seasoned professionals and friends by the time we left.
“They put all of us in the same house. We ate together. And we became close friends, so when anyone was voted off the show, we felt bad for them. And what the audience saw were real emotions,” Studdard recalled. “In fact, we all learned so much from being on that show that I ended up calling it the ‘Entertainment College.’”
Raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Studdard also learned a lot from his parents who were both educators as well as devout Baptists, and encouraged him to soak up music and history. His mother especially influenced the young Studdard.
“When I was a kid, my mother would take out all of the Luther Vandross albums she had and play them from start to finish,” Studdard continues. “It took me a while to enjoy them as much as she did, but I soon came to love them and learn to sing them. Eventually he became my own personal idol.”
Armed with tremendous courage, Studdard says he remembers the day he auditioned for a different kind of “Idol” in Nashville.
“I had been singing at weddings and small venues when it came time to audition,” he remembers. “I had no idea of ever winning. I didn’t go there with the idea of winning. I just wanted to have someone hear me, to give myself a shot at some success and realize that I wasn’t wasting my time.
“And today, when I perform, I do lots of Luther’s songs, like ‘A House Is Not A Home,’ ‘Always and Forever,’ and more. But I never try to impersonate him. Rather, what audiences hear is my interpretation of his music.”
Admitting he never gets tired of singing and performing, he does add that the hardest part of the business is touring.
“It’s especially hard on me now that I have a two-year-old son,” he admits. “It’s really hard to be away from him for long stretches at a time.”
Aside from singing, Studdard has also segued into television and stage work. He starred as Fats Waller in a national tour revival of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which also spawned a Grammy-nominated soundtrack.
“But believe me,” he says, “although I have done some acting, I am definitely not a thespian. In college I learned there were theater majors and there were music majors. I very much appreciate all of the opportunities I have been given, but I’ve always known the difference.”
