Thirty years is a long time for any relationship to last, let alone a musical group. But somehow, Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, known together as Boyz II Men, have managed what most people dream of, staying together.
Stockman attributes that longevity to the group’s understanding and growth through the years.
“We’re not the same people we were 30 years ago. We all grow, we all go through stages in life. We changed. We evolved, that growing hits at different times for each of us,” he said.
The tenor said the way they have reacted to that change has been the secret.
“It may take a second or two for all of us to get used to that change but with space, respect, and trust, we have given each other the space to grow organically. This is how we’ve been able to still be around. We understand that the change in all of us is inevitable,” Stockman said.
With Billboard Music Awards, Grammys and Soul Train Awards, the list of Boyz II Men’s accomplishments is quite long but the thing the group holds most dear is their commitment to each other.
“We have four Grammys but I feel like we should have more. So should I stop now because my goal of getting another Grammy has not come to fruition yet? What defines my group is still being a group and understanding why we are still a group. It has nothing to do with any of those awards, as thankful as I am for them. What I’m most proud of, is the fact that we’re still able to look each other in the face and still respect each other and love one another. That is a feat that many groups have not been able to accomplish,” Stockman said.
Even though members have come and gone, Stockman said that they will forever be a part of the Boyz II Men family.
“Even Michael McCary, who isn’t in the group anymore, we’ve had our share of, you know, differences and some played out publicly or whatever, but we’re still brothers. He still loves us and we still love him,” He said.
Love is what the group has built its career on. They are sharing that love with Philly when they play the Met Philadelphia this Valentine’s Day weekend, on Feb. 12.
“It’s just something about the experience of being in the city where you were born and bred and raised. Every time, every single time is like a homecoming because we’ve been blessed enough to still be able to perform for as long as we have. We try to do Philly as much as possible without over saturating ourselves in our own home,” the Creative and Performing Arts High School alumni said.
Not just a Philadelphia favorite, Boyz II Men is loved around the world and their love songs have endured for many reasons. Stockman credits authenticity as the reason they resonate with so many people.
“Whenever I write a record, or whenever we sing a record, we have to think of the intent, what am I trying to say, what frequency am I trying to give out to people?” Stockman said.
The importance of frequency and vibes has carried over into the group’s latest project, Harmony by Boyz II Men Wines. The singers have partnered with a winemaker to use the sounds of Boyz II Men and classical music to help the grapes grow and taste their best.
“We use a method to grow the grapes called genodics, where the grapes are grown without any pesticides. They fight off diseases and any other hindrances that will make a grape grow and blossom organically. They respond to frequency. So, we play classical music to our grapes. And we also play Boyz II Men music to our grapes, because the intent of the romance, the frequency, the soul, the emotion behind our songs, it affects the grapes themselves,” said the new winemaker.
Now, you will not only be able to listen to their music, but you’ll also be able to taste it as well.
For more information on Boyz II Men, visit boyziimen.com. To find out more about their upcoming concert at the Met Philadelphia, go to themetphilly.com
