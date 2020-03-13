Incredibly shy, self-conscious and terrified to speak in front of others, Melanye Finister’s parents enrolled her in an acting class to help her get over all of that.
Little did they or little Melanye realize at the time what a profound effect that would have later.
Eventually falling in love with the theater, Finister grew up in Washington, D.C., received her master’s of fine arts in Theater from Carnegie-Mellon University, and moved to Philadelphia when the People’s Light Theatre invited her to become a company member in 1991.
“The theater was a place where I began learning more and more about myself,” Finister says. “So by high school I knew this is what I wanted to do.”
Today, as a company member at People’s (and other theaters as well) Finister explains that she helps in the selection of plays that will best showcase their actors.
“I have worn many hats at People’s Light,” she explains. “I came in as a teaching artist and have taught for many years there. I’ve also had a couple of administrative jobs. I’ve even served on the board for awhile.”
Finister is also a member of the Wilma’s Hothouse Company, and a board member at PlayPenn. Additionally she is a 2018 Lunt Fontanne Fellow.
She’s currently exhibiting her acting abilities while appearing in the People’s Light production of “Shakespeare in Love,” playing Queen Elizabeth and two smaller roles as well.
The play is an adaptation of the 1998 Academy Award-winning movie, and will continue through March 29.
“It’s a fun show to do but not without its challenges,” Finister offers. “Making really clear character choices is one of the big challenges. I literally walk off the stage, change clothes super fast, and then walk back on the stage becoming a completely different character. It’s all a balance. But there are little tricks that I have to make it all believable.
“I find the play a really lovely story to tell,” she continues. “It is passionate, romantic, and it’s a love letter to theater. So it’s a true joy to do. Let’s face it, for the kind of money I make, I wouldn’t be acting if I didn’t love it. It’s brought so much joy into my life and so much satisfaction. And I do love the craft and working with my fellow artist. It’s a wonderful experience.”
For others out there, Finister would advise them to take classes to make sure you like it and get a real feel for what it takes to succeed. “And read plays, lots of plays. I think a lot of actors, when they are first starting out, don’t read enough. You have to understand how a play is structured and how everything works. It’s a craft and you have to understand what you are doing.”
