Music, music, music.
She came from a family of gospel singers, so it was inevitable that she would become a singer herself.
But why would she want it any other way? Certainly not Ohio native Brandi Massey.
“I always loved to sing. I guess it was just in my blood. I couldn’t escape it. So starting at a very young age I began to sing in church,” Massey remembers.
“Then, later on down the line, I discovered musical theater, and I said, ‘Wow, this is great. This is amazing. I could sing and act. Where can I do this?’”
And she soon found out. To start with, she attended The School for Creative Arts in Cincinnati from grades four through 12. And right after graduation she headed to New York to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) to study and await her big break.
And unlike many others, Massey didn’t have to wait long. She made her Broadway debut in the 1997 production of “Jekyll and Hyde.”
She says, “I got the part right after graduation. I knew someone whose husband was in the show and she told me I should go in and audition. So that’s what I did.”
But what a surprise awaited Massey as she got ready to show what she could do.
“I walked into the room and it was so intimidating. There were all these blonde hair, blue-eyed, tall
girls. And then there was me! And I just knew I was never going to get this show. But then I started to think about all the things I learned back at the Academy in Cincinnati with shows featuring multi-racial casts. And I performed in many of them.”
So Massey was able to convince herself that the color of her skin didn’t matter. “What does matter is what’s inside and the work that you put forward,” she continues. “So I took a deep breath, walked into the room and auditioned.”
Soon she got the call-back that said she got the job. And that was just the first of many. Since then Massey has gone on to appear in such productions as “The Color Purple,” “Wicked,” “Caroline or Change,” and many more.
Massey was also the first African American to play Lucy in London’s West End production of “Jekyll and Hyde,” as well as the first Nala in “The Lion King.”
And this Sunday, Oct. 18, Massey will be one of the guest stars as the Bucks County Playhouse once again streams its Virtual Variety Show at 7 p.m.
In addition to her other talents, Massey also teaches at AMDA where she tries to impart her philosophy of life and the world of show business to her students.
“I tell them that it’s not the color of your skin that matters, it’s what’s inside and what you project outside that does. Especially in musical theater you’re always going to come up against obstacles. But as long as you’re true to yourself and know who you are, anything and everything is possible,” she concludes.
