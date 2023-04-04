AARON DIEHL

Pianist Aaron Diehl will premiere the Zodiac Suite, April 13-16, at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Hall. — Submitted

From April 13-16, critically-acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl and the Aaron Diehl Trio will perform Mary Lou Williams’ Zodiac Suite with The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Hall.

The tremendous work features 12 movements — one for each sign of the Zodiac — in a jazz-infused performance. Diehl has championed the piece, and was recently featured in an episode of “Arts Engines” to talk about Williams and this music.

