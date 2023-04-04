From April 13-16, critically-acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl and the Aaron Diehl Trio will perform Mary Lou Williams’ Zodiac Suite with The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Hall.
The tremendous work features 12 movements — one for each sign of the Zodiac — in a jazz-infused performance. Diehl has championed the piece, and was recently featured in an episode of “Arts Engines” to talk about Williams and this music.
Composer Williams, also a jazz pianist and bandleader, had a huge influence on swing and bebop music in mid-20th century America. And Diehl once said, “She continuously challenged audience expectations of who she was — her identity as a Black American woman.”
One of her cornerstone works is the 1945 Zodiac Suite, a combination of 12 pieces, each corresponding and dedicated to a specific musical figure in her life. The work fuses classical music and jazz.
“For example,” Diehl explains, “Aries is dedicated to Billie Holiday, Taurus is dedicated to Duke Ellington, and so on.
“As for me,” Diehl reveals, ”I think my favorite is Libra which is dedicated to Dizzy Gillespie, Art Tatum and others. And because I’m a Virgo on the cusp, I guess I’ll have to add Virgo to that list, too.”
Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Diehl explains that his grandfather was a jazz pianist and also played the trombone.
“I think he was probably my biggest influence,” Diehl says. “My parents also got a piano when I was a kid and I immediately took a liking to it. I studied the violin briefly, and also the pipe organ, but the piano was my instrument of choice.”
Concentrating on that instrument, Diehl moved to New York to attend the prestigious Juilliard School. “But even before then, when I was about 17, I played with Wynton Marsalis who brought me on a European Tour with him.”
Diehl is a 2007 graduate of Juilliard. While there he had studied with Russian virtuoso Oxana Yablonskaya.
“She always reminds me about my tearing up when she played during our lessons,” Diehl remembers, “with such a deep, rich sound. She knew that I had a sensitivity to certain musical qualities. I’d often think, ‘Wow, I wish I could do that.’”
And so he has, receiving many awards and accolades along the way.
He was the winner of the 2011 Cole Porter Fellowship from the American Pianists Association, the 2013 recipient of the Jazz Journalists Association Award for Up-And-Coming Artist, and the 2014 Monterey Jazz Festival Commission Artist, one of the youngest musicians to receive the honor.
Although not a great many people know or have heard the Zodiac Suite, Diehl is very fond of it and looks forward to playing it for the first time with the Philadelphia Orchestra.
“I’m also scheduled to be playing it in San Francisco at the Conservatory of Music. So maybe Williams’ music will be a sort of gateway to jazz and classical music. Maybe people who don’t know the mechanics will slowly come to understand them.
“And over time,” he says, “I hope more and more people will have the opportunity to hear it. And then maybe they’ll come away with an understanding of what wonderful music it really is.”
