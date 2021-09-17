After taking a year hiatus, the Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival is returning to West Philly this Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon.
The festival will also act as a tribute to Grover Washington Jr., the distinguished jazz saxophonist. Known for his hits like “Mister Magic”, “Just The Two of Us” featuring Bill Withers, and “The Best is Yet To Come” with Patti LaBelle, Washington has cemented himself as an icon and influence in the jazz community.
Musician Glenn Bryan said he was not only impressed by Washington’s music but also by the way he lived his life.
“I became a real fan of his early on, not just for his artistry and musicianship, but as a person. He was very conscious of what was going on around him, and some of that was reflected in his music,” says Bryan. “He gave many artists their start and really stuck by them.”
Unlike some other Philadelphia music festivals such as Made In America, which was in-person but required proof of vaccination, this festival will be totally virtual.
“Last year was very heartbreaking,” says James Wright, People’s Emergency Center’s (PEC) Director of Community, Real Estate, and Economic Development, who’s organization puts on the event each year.
Despite normally being an in-person affair, James remains hopeful audiences will be just as receptive online. With performances from artists like The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble, Denise King, and Actual Proof, there is something for everyone. Even from behind the screen.
“I’m a little bit nervous about the virtual because it doesn’t always hit on the day, but maybe it will make waves for the whole year. Maybe Glenn Bryan will become this major viral sensation on YouTube. It’s cool that the jazz festival gets to enter that space.” Wright says about the festival heading to streaming platforms.
With Delta cases spiking in Philadelphia, the initiative to move the festival from in-person to virtual was not difficult. Normally held in Saunders park on Penn’s campus, the hospital vetoed the in-person event and advised to keep audiences in the safety of their homes.
“We don’t want to be a super-spreader. We don’t want people to walk out of that park having anything. It just didn’t make good medical sense to them.” says Wright.
While both Wright and Bryan admit to missing the in-person aspect of the festival, each has expressed genuine excitement about what possibilities this uncharted territory holds.
For Glenn, he’s just excited about the opportunity to get back to performing,
“I love to play. Playing to me is like ministering the people,” says Bryan.
For James, it’s always been about getting the chance to work alongside some of Philadelphia’s great creatives.
“I really appreciate every year working with local talent from Philly. I think that’s what we’ve been trying to do at PEC. How to use the arts as a point of community engagement, but do it in a way that’s really respectful to local talent.” says Wright.
Despite its name, the Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival this isn’t solely about jazz. It’s also an opportunity to highlight the artisans sitting in West Philadelphia.
“I love how we are trying our best, and being more successful in engaging local West Philly artists, especially a lot of Black artists,” says Wright. “There’s a whole other world of the artist in West Philly and they have been here and I love discovering that and seeing it be uncovered more.”
To learn more about the Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival, visit their website lancasteravephilly.com/jazzfest.
