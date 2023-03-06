Rochester Concert Stampede

FILE - GloRilla performs at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said. Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred" inside the concert late Sunday, March 5, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

