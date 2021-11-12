November is a busy month for rapper, actor and Philly favorite Will Smith. He has a YouTube show out as well as a travel show on Netflix, he’s starring in “King Richard” which hits theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19 and a multi-city book tour for “Will,” which he kicked off in Philly this week.
Thousands of fans filled the Met on Monday night to hear the Fresh Prince read excerpts from his book, field questions from longtime friend Queen Latifah and even catch a few surprise performances.
Smith greeted the audience with a freestyle to kick off the show. He later sang “Just the Two of Us” after reading a passage from his book about his oldest son, Trey. He closed out the show by teaming up with DJ Jazzy Jeff to perform some of their biggest hits like the theme from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Summertime” and “Switch.” The crowd went wild.
(0) comments
