Whitney Houston biopic is in the works
LOS ANGELES — A feature film about Whitney Houston’s life is in the works from the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday.
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” will follow Houston from obscurity to pop stardom and promises to be “frank about the price that super-stardom exacted,” according to the announcement.
“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis said in a statement. He said Anthony McCarten’s script will finally reveal the “whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”
Houston sold over 200 million records worldwide during her 25-year career and won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards and two Emmys before her death in 2012.
McCarten, who has gotten Oscar nominations for his scripts for “The Theory of Everything,” “The Darkest Hour” and “The Two Popes,” said in a statement that he’s grateful to be working closely with the people who knew Houston best.
The announcement also said that Stella Meghie is in “advanced talks” to direct. Meghie most recently directed “The Photograph” with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.
Beyoncé IDs groups receiving $6M in aid
Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.
“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on the singer’s website said. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities.”
Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California-Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations like No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and more.
Blues legend Bobby Rush recovers from coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. — Symptoms of the new coronavirus have subsided for Blues legend Bobby Rush, and now he’s warning others about the seriousness of COVID-19.
“Stay in and sanitize…because it saves lives,” Rush told fans in a Facebook post Tuesday. He began feeling sick in February and was told to quarantine after falling ill following a performance in Nashville, Tennessee, news outlets reported.
Rush, 86, was never officially diagnosed with the coronavirus, but told news outlets that he experienced weakness, a cough and a high fever.
A doctor recently gave him a clean bill of health, but according to Rush, people shouldn’t let their guards down.
“I know they are in the house and ready to party, (but) if they don’t stay in the house, they won’t have no party to go to,” Rush told WREG-TV in a phone interview.
Rush said he’s looking forward to getting back on stage once it’s safe for people to gather again. He’s nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award at this year’s Blues Music Awards, which will be held online next month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
