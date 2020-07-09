Halle Berry apologizes for considering a transgender role
LOS ANGELES — After facing backlash on social media, actress Halle Berry announced on Twitter this week she is no longer considering portraying a transgender man in an upcoming film role.
Berry apologized after discussing the role over the weekend in an Instagram Live video.
The “Monster’s Ball” star said she vowed “to be an ally” and to use her “voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”
In response to the star’s statement, many thanked her for listening.
LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD said they were pleased Berry listened to the concerns voiced after her discussion of the role and “learned from them.”
“Other powerful people should do the same,” the group said on Twitter. “A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media.”
The documentary examines how transgender people have been depicted on screen throughout the years, and is produced by, among others, Laverne Cox of “Orange is the New Black.”
Lizzo gets kicked out of her summer rental 3 days early
LOS ANGELES — You cannot stop Lizzo’s shine.
The singer was just trying to have some fun in the sun with her girls when one property manager, apparently, decided to try and throw some shade.
“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police. I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.
Lizzo did not identify the rental owner or where she was vacationing.
The “Truth Hurts” singer danced while her friends cheered her on, and showed off the new place, complete with an amazing view and an infinity pool.
The group of friends all tested negative for COVID-19 prior to their time together, Lizzo said, and she reminded everyone to wear a mask when you go out.
Pharrell Williams to produce gospel docuseries for Netflix
LOS ANGELES — Pharrell Williams has a lot to be happy about these days
The singer has teamed up with Netflix for an upcoming docuseries, “Voices of Fire,” about finding talent in the gospel choirs of his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia.
The show will follow Pharrell’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, on their quest.
“Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent,” Netflix said in a press release. “With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”
The show is expected to debut later this year.
21 Savage to help kids with financial literacy
ATLANTA — Rapper 21 Savage is expanding his mission to help underserved children during the pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper announced he is expanding his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program.
He is making a $25,000 donation to Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund and is launching Bank Account At Home — a free online financial literacy resource through a partnership with mobile banking services provider Chime and education technology platform, EVERFI.
Prior to the pandemic, the program provided underserved youth with access to career counseling, job training, and job placement at sports and entertainment facilities.
Most of the students have been out of work since March 11, after the pandemic forced stadium closures due to the pandemic furloughs.
In partnership with Chime, the rapper is making the program virtual. It will also provide all of Atlanta’s Juma youth stipends for online training and support.
“The generous support of 21 Savage will go a long way toward the well-being of these young people,” Robert Lewis, Juma Atlanta site director, said.
21 Savage and Chime will also provide tablets and WiFi to students in Atlanta’s Zone 6 neighborhood where he grew up who are in need of at-home educational materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.