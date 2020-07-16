Tina Turner to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ remix
Tina Turner is back with a remix of her classic hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”
Turner worked with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song. Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of “Higher Love,” which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, writing that the song will be available Friday.
“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs,” he wrote, adding, “It feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”
“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” was first released in 1984.
Turner last toured in 2008 with her “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.”
Boxer Mike Tyson will kick off ‘Shark Week’ 2020
NEW YORK — Mike Tyson is kicking off “Shark Week.”
The legendary boxer will go head-to-head with one of the ocean’s top predators in “Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef,” which will also feature famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots.
Tyson and the shark will square off underwater in the name of research, with the Discovery Channel saying in a statement that “no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.”
“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson said in a statement.
Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, will recover
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times Sunday, but expects to fully recover.
“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the 25-year-old Texan whose legal name is Megan Pete wrote in an Instagram post, without saying who shot her or why. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”
Rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Pete that evening, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge in the Hollywood Hills early Sunday, Officer Jeff Lee said.
He had no comment on Pete’s Instagram post, but said it has been pointed out to the detectives in the case, who are looking into it.
Lanez was released after posting bail later Sunday, Los Angeles County jail records showed.
CBS, NAACP reach agreement to develop content
LOS ANGELES — CBS Television and the NAACP have reached an agreement to develop content that tells stories of the African American experience.
The television studio and civil rights organization announced the multi-year agreement in a joint statement Wednesday. The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
CBS will work with the NAACP to form a team to acquire, develop and produce programming to detail inclusive stories.
“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group.
Tyra Banks to join ‘DWTS’ as host and executive producer
Businesswoman and supermodel Tyra Banks can now add host of “Dancing with the Stars” to her portfolio.
Banks will be not only be the new host, but an executive producer, according to a news release from ABC obtained by CNN.
“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” Banks said in the news release.
Longtime host Tom Bergeron broke the news earlier this week that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show after 15 years in his role. Co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning.
