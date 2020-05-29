Kevin Hart annoys wife during lockdown
LOS ANGELES — Staying home has been wearing on plenty of people.
Such is apparently the case for Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart and his family as well.
Hart appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where he talked to her from his home office.
After discussing the wall behind him which features paintings of other famous comics including Richard Pryor, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and joking about growing the gray out of his beard, Hart revealed that his pregnant wife is a bit fed up with him.
“She’s not getting on my nerves, but she’s saying that I’m getting on her nerves,” Hart said of his wife Eniko who is expecting the couple’s second child. “And you know, whatever. I don’t fight it. But apparently I’m annoying.”
The usually super busy comedic actor said his wife is thrilled to have him home during this pregnancy.
“Normally, I’m in and out so it’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months,” Hart said.
They are expecting their first daughter together (daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, are from Hart’s previous marriage to Torrei Hart, and he has son Kenzo, 2, with Eniko).
Stars break down ‘Lovebirds’LOS ANGELES — “The Lovebirds” couldn’t be any cuter, unless you count the stars breaking down one of their scenes.
Netflix released a video over the weekend of Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae giving a shot-by-shot rundown of a scene from their new rom-com, which debuted on the streaming giant Friday.
The pair shared their (unbleeped) behind-the-scene thoughts individually from their respective homes — due to the ongoing pandemic — but that didn’t stop it from being engaging.
In “The Lovebirds,” Rae and Nanjiani play a couple who break up right before running into a crime. The two actors dished about a scene from the film in which their characters were held captive.
“We shot this on a stage in hell,” Rae deadpanned.
“We kept adding like days to it,” Nanjiani explained. “It was only supposed to be two days to it and it ended up being like four days, five days.”
The upside of their tormentor, played by Anna Camp, threatening to throw hot bacon grease on them was that the set smelled deliciously of bacon, according to Rae.
Much of the dialogue was improvised, the actors said.
‘It is really fun to improv when you’re supposed to be scared for your life,” Rae said. “Because you’re just saying anything to survive, you’re saying anything to get yourself out of this situation. It made it so much fun.”
“The Lovebirds” was originally supposed to open in theaters on April 3. Global theater closures over Covid-19 led Paramount, the studio behind the film, to change distribution plans and it was acquired by Netflix.
Beenie Man, Bounty Killer go head to head
JAMAICA — The latest Verzuz between reggae artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer was the party everyone expected as the two artists battled in person in Jamaica.
It was the first time two musicians competed physically as the previous Verzuz battles were all virtual.
Beenie Man and Bounty Killer came ready with coordinated outfits, each with their own DJs and a dancer.
“This is how we represent the culture ... At the end of the day, it’s a musical sport,” Bounty Killer said at the end of the two-hour livestream as he and Beenie Man sang Bob Marley’s “One Love.”
— Compiled by Jamyra Perry
More than 450,000 people tuned in Saturday including Barbadian singer Rihanna and Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.
“Why my social media looks like this, though?” tweeted author José Vilson with a picture of cartoons twerking.
“THIS WAS THE GREATEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2020” DJ Puffy tweeted.
Beenie Man also became a meme for his energetic dance moves.
At one point, the police showed up, according to the artists. The country has a curfew beginning at 8 p.m.
“No no, we not stop now” Beenie Man said as the livestream continued for another hour.
Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s battle was part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during quarantine.
Previous battles have featured rappers Nelly and Ludacris, singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott as well as singer-producers Teddy Riley and Babyface.
