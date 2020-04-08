TV network BET plans starry show
NEW YORK — DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia and Melvin Crispell III are slated to perform in a special BET show that will assist people of color in dealing with the coronavirus.
The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special will air April 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
The special will be hosted by singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J and actress Regina Hall. The special will give up-to-date information and drive viewers to needed resources.
Winfrey chooses “Hidden Valley Road” for book club
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Winfrey says she will continue picking books during the coronavirus outbreak, and will seek new ways to engage readers.
“Hidden Valley Road,” tells the story of the Galvins, an attractive, high-achieving Colorado family that was devastated by the illness. Kolker learned about them four years ago through a mutual friend and received extensive cooperation, speaking with nine of the siblings and their mother, and also drawing upon family letters, diaries and medical records.
Kolker’s new book, released this week, is Winfrey’s fourth selection since starting a partnership with Apple last fall. She usually tapes a live appearance with the author that runs on Apple TV Plus. Because of the coronavirus, she will interview Kolker and Galvin family members remotely for a program expected to air in May.
In early March, the coronavirus spread around the country and Winfrey briefly wondered whether she should delay further choices. She decided instead that books, and conversations about books, were needed more than ever. In addition to her programs on Apple, Winfrey says she hopes to organize what she is calling literary pajama parties on Instagram.
“You have virtual dance parties,” says Winfrey, who took part in an all-star online gathering hosted by DJ D-Nice. “So I was thinking of doing the same thing for books, trying to see how many people you get for a pajama party where you talk about a book.”
CBS’ ‘All Rise’ to produce episode from a distance
LOS ANGELES — CBS’ courtroom drama series “All Rise” starring Simone Missick is resuming production with an episode reflecting the coronavirus crisis in the lives of its characters, the network said this week.
The episode will follow social distancing rules and be taped remotely using social media and other digital technology, CBS said. “All Rise,” as with other TV programs and movies, had suspended production because of the pandemic.
“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together — in our different homes, even cities — to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” Greg Spottiswood, the drama’s executive producer said in a statement.
Although late-night shows are back on air with their hosts working remotely, freshman drama “All Rise” appears to be the first series to return to production.
The episode set to air May 4 will reflect the pandemic’s impact on the justice system, CBS said. Series star Simone Missick’s Judge Lola Carmichael will virtually preside over a trial that involves an argument between brothers and a stolen car.
The cast includes Marg Helgenberger, Wilson Bethel and Jessica Camacho.
Footage will be shot in cast members’ homes, with special effects used to create the necessary backgrounds, CBS said. A cinematographer operating alone and from a vehicle will shoot exterior footage showing deserted Los Angeles streets.
Lionel Richie remembers Kenny Rogers at ACM concert
NASHVILLE — Some of country music’s biggest names came together to celebrate the late Kenny Rogers earlier this week.
During the “ACM Presents: Our Country” concert, Lionel Richie, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan paid tribute to the country music legend.
But it was Richie who had everyone reaching for the Kleenex when he sang their hit 1980 song, “Lady,” which Richie wrote.
“What started out to be a great collaboration between two guys, Kenny Rogers and myself, ended up giving me a surprise. Not only did we have a hit record, but I found one of the greatest friends I ever had in my whole life. The loss of him is tremendous on my heart,” Richie said.
“We lived so much life together, and tonight I want to celebrate his life. And I want to say to all of his fans: He enjoyed the ride. Let us celebrate his life, his legacy, and more importantly, the music. God bless you, Kenny. God bless your family. I love you very much.”
The special also aired a short portion of their famous duet from the 2012 TV special “ACM Presents: Lionel Richie and Friends — In Concert.”
Paisley and Rucker performed his 1977 hit “Lucille,” and the 1978 hit “The Gambler,” while Bryan sang Rogers’ 1979 single “Coward of the County.”
Rogers died at the age of 81 last month from natural causes.
—Compiled by Jamyra Perry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.