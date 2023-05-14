Temple University, Philadelphia Board of Education and the Barnes Foundation all have something in common: Dr. Bernard C. Watson. At the Barnes Foundation, a place where he was the former chairman of the Board of Trustees, Watson premiered a new documentary on his life.
“It wasn’t my idea, some people suggested that I do this,” he said of the inspiration to capture his life on film. “It was my children and my four grandchildren that convinced me that, at my age, maybe it was time to do it. That’s how the film came to fruition.”
The film is a testament to a man that overcame the odds and built quite a legacy. Watson was born in Gary, Indiana, when his father moved the family to the Hoosier state to work in a steel mill. Good jobs were difficult to come by for Black men with less education, especially veterans like his father, who were still discriminated against after having served their nation. This decision had a significant impact on the young Watson.
It’s his time in Gary where he was first exposed to the power of a good education. The city was segregated, making Watson attend an all Black school. However this school, along with his mother, who was an educator herself planted, the seed for his love of learning. Unlike many segregated schools, he received a top-notch primary education.
“Gary’s schools were superb,” Watson recalled, “because U.S. Steel owned everything there and, as the primary employer, they provided employees with schooling so they could learn English, as many were immigrants, as well as investing in training for their next generation of employees.”
One of his philosophies in life, he stated, “An individual can make a difference.” This mindset brought him to Indiana University where he obtained a bachelor’s degrees in history and political science in 1951.
In “Who Was Watson,” the film details how he used his time as an advocate for Black students by running for student government. He became the first Black student president of the predominantly white university.
Dr. Watson explained ,“The greatest gift we have, and the reason it’s been fought so hard for, and the reason they don’t want to see African Americans and others to fully participate in, is the vote. They are actively working to diminish our voice.”
His original plans after graduation were to go to Berkeley, California, however upon discovering that his father was diagnosed with cancer due to his working in the mill, Watson obtained his masters degree closer to home at the University of Illinois.
One thing that is evident upon watching the film is that Watson was a young man that was driven by a thirst for knowledge and a desire to leave each place he planted his foot on better. As he stated, “I wasn’t always the smartest but I outworked everyone around me.”
He later finished his formal education at the University of Chicago by obtaining a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Sociology in 1967.
During discussion after the film, Watson shared how the effects of World War II changed the course of the country, saying, “The two things that had an effect on who I am: the Great Depression and World War II. I singlehandedly witnessed how industry changed the country.”
After a few other stops and serving the country, Watson came to Philadelphia in 1967. Here would begin an impressive run of career achievements from working for the School Board of Philadelphia to Temple University and William Penn, making effective changes on each stop that would leave each institution for the better.
Throughout the documentary his colleagues each mention how working with him procured effective change and left them better people, a testament to the character of the man whose life’s work has covered six decades.
The most visual legacy to his work is the building that his documentary premiered in, The Barnes Foundation. It’s through his hard work, along with the Board, that the Parkway standout moved from Montgomery Country to Central Philadelphia, becoming more accessible to all visitors from in the city.
He also is inspired by the younger generations just as in previous generations. “It’s this next generation that is going to turn things around.”
Watson’s other reason for continuing the fight is “I want the country to be fair for everyone and have it live up to its founding documents.”
Finally enjoying retirement with his wife of over 60 years, Lois, his new endeavor is the Watson Foundation, founded by family to continue to work and help the next generation obtain their dreams.
Dr. Bernard C. Watson is an inspiration and a poster child for the power of education that is “Who Was Watson.” For more information on the foundation and the inspiring documentary, visit watsonfamilyfoundation.org.
