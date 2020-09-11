Tamar Braxton: so what’s her status now? 2020 has seen the reality star and singer go through a reported suicide attempt. Braxton was found unresponsive in her hotel room back in July. She took to social media some days later to describe the pain she was in from the last 11 years of working in the industry. Her network, We TV, has since mutually agreed to cut ties with her despite the fact her new solo reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, premiered this week. We TV released a statement saying they will honor Braxton’s request to end the business relationship. Now Braxton has a restraining order against her. So who filed it? It was her man David Adefeso, who cited domestic violence in his legal paperwork. What is going on? This man was declared the love of her life only a short time ago and why does Adefeso feel the need to stay away from her. Are we getting the whole story on both sides? Is there any hint of publicity stunt here? Hmmm!
***
Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife Nicole is asking for $2 million a month despite their reported pre-nup. That $2 million reportedly includes $135,000 for clothes a month, $900,000 for entertainment a month, charitable contributions at $125,000 a month, education $60,000 a month, entertainment $900,000, mortgage is $100,000 a month, laundry and cleaning $10,000 a month and $20,000 a month for cellphone, telephone and email. Of course, the internet was almost split in two when this list went public. But over the holiday came a reported threat from Nicole’s team to have Dr. Dre sit down for a deposition. Remember Dr. Dre has already issued an apology, with very little detail, on the way he’s treated women in his past. He needs to settle this fast because if Nicole starts talking or he even goes on the record, very little will be off limits.
***
WDAS alum Tamron Hall returns to daytime and now not only will you see it on ABC, but you’ll see her on OWN. Hall had previously hosted Dateline on OWN when she was still with NBC. Now Hall is geared up for the new season of her ABC daytime talker “The Tamron Hall Show.” Then the show will be repeated on OWN, including episodes from the first season. Hall is figuring to be a huge part of OWN’s new strategy for daytime. For her season premiere, Hall landed the once rising political star Andrew Gillum and his wife Jai Howard. Gillum, who lost a close race for governor of Florida, is giving his first interview since being discovered in a hotel room inebriated and then entering six months of rehab. Hall exclusive with Gillum will be her season premiere airing this Monday, Sept. 14 on ABC.
***
“The Golden Girls” are coming back as a reboot, and with a new cast! This year marks the 35th anniversary of the show that focused on older women and broke all the Hollywood ageism norms. Beatrice Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia) took the show into the ratings top 10 for six out of its seven seasons on NBC, and the entire cast won Emmys. Now the show is being re-imagined for a special Zoom broadcast. This time Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard will play Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia, respectively. Lathan’s “Love & Basketball” director Gina Prince Bythewood is directing. This came together very quickly and the ladies have used their social media platforms to promote their version of “Golden Girls,” which drops this week.
***
In the wake of Chadwick Boseman‘s death, I’m hearing this role will not be recast. It appears Disney and Marvel will move actress Letitia Wright, who played the on-screen sister to Boseman, into the center. If you follow the comics, Black Panther was a woman. Executives appear to be returning to the original idea, and that will allow them to still honor Boseman. Boseman’s funeral was last week and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, family, and friends, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke, among others, attended a private service in Malibu for Boseman, who died of colon cancer after a four-year battle. A service is also to be held in Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. The actor’s hometown has seen attempts to have an honor for Boseman replace a Confederate monument. Those efforts are still ongoing.
***
Niecy Nash is talking about falling in love with and marrying a woman. The 50-year-old actress married R&B inspirational singer Jessica Betts. This is Nash’s third marriage. Nash says Betts has the most beautiful soul she has ever seen. Nash says she’s being honest about who she is. Nash divorced her second husband Jay Tucker after nine years. Nash’s first marriage was to a minister named Don Nash that lasted 13 years, and they had three children together. Nash says even though she’s loved men in the past, Betts captured her soul.
***
After Monica and Brandy‘s Verzuz got the ladies a record of 1.2 million Instagram views alone, guess who’s up next? It’s Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. The ladies are friends that go back to practically the beginning of their careers. Are you looking for a cat fight or extra drama? Don’t look here, just expect hit after hit after hit. The Queen Of Rock & Soul and The Empress Of Soul are taking to Verzuz on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
***
Tracee Ellis Ross is the face of Elle magazine’s first annual State Of Black Beauty Issue.
***
Actress/director Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Eureka,” “Antwone Fisher,” “CSI: Miami”) signs an overall deal with HBO.
***
“Black-ish” will return in late October for its seventh season-opener partially animated and directed by Oscar-winner Matthew Cherry (Hair Love).
***
On the cover of O magazine is the late Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville EMS worker, who was shot and killed by police in her own home.
***
Breonna Taylor is also on the cover of the September issue of Vanity Fair magazine entitled the Great Fire.
***
TV personality/actress La La Anthony is on the cover of the new September/October edition of Essence magazine.
***
African-American artists Jordan Casteel and Kerry James Marshall created two original renderings for two separate covers of the September issue of Vogue-themed Hope: A Special Issue.
***
Rihanna is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.
***
First-time Emmy nominee Zendaya is on the cover of InStyle magazine’s September issue featuring the conversation between the actress and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.
***
Janet Mock is on the cover of Marie Clair.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.